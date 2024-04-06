Breaking News
Vistara to temporarily scale back its network
In a first, private school teachers summoned for election duty
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Lakshadweep to witness triangular fight
Three die in 3 road mishaps in Navi Mumbai and Panvel
Rajasthan: Denied admission, woman delivers baby outside hospital; 3 doctors suspended
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IPL Bhuvneshwar Kumar overtakes Lasith Malinga in wicket taking charts
<< Back to Elections 2024

IPL: Bhuvneshwar Kumar overtakes Lasith Malinga in wicket-taking charts

Updated on: 06 April,2024 12:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has played in 164 IPL matches and has registered 171 wickets at an average of 26.63. His best bowling figures are five wickets for 19 runs. Malinga in 122 matches for Mumbai Indians, took 170 wickets at an average of 19.79, with the best bowling figures of 5/13

IPL: Bhuvneshwar Kumar overtakes Lasith Malinga in wicket-taking charts

Bhuvneshwar Kumar ((Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article
IPL: Bhuvneshwar Kumar overtakes Lasith Malinga in wicket-taking charts
x
00:00

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar overtook former Mumbai Indians pacer Lasith Malinga to become the sixth-highest wicket-taker in the history of the Indian Premier League.


Bhuvneshwar achieved the milestone in the IPL 2024 game against Chennai Super Kings.


In four overs, the SRH pacer bagged one wicket for 28 runs at an economy of 7.00. He removed CSK opening batsman Rachin Ravindra.


So far, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has played in 164 IPL matches and has registered 171 wickets at an average of 26.63. His best bowling figures are five wickets for 19 runs.

Also Read: IPL 2024 | "As a bowler, you have got to be unpredictable": Unadkat

Malinga in 122 matches for Mumbai Indians, took 170 wickets at an average of 19.79, with the best bowling figures of 5/13.

The top wicket-taker in IPL history is spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who has taken 193 wickets in 148 matches at an average of 21.3, with the best bowling figures of 5/40.

Coming to the match, SRH won the toss and opted to bowl first. Rachin Ravindra (12) and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (26 in 21 balls, with three fours and a six) got out early, reducing CSK to 54/2 in 7.1 overs.

Then knocks from Shivam Dube (45 in 24 balls, with two fours and four boundaries), Ravindra Jadeja (31 in 23 balls, with fours boundaries) and Ajinkya Rahane (35 in 30 balls, with two fours and six) took CSK to 165/5 in their 20 overs.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/28), T Natarajan (1/39), skipper Cummins (1/29) and Jaydev Unadkat (1/29) were among the wickets for SRH.

In the run-chase, Travis Head (31 in 24 balls, with three fours and a six) and Abhishek Sharma (37 in 12 balls, with three fours and four sixes) started off really well, taking SRH to 106 in 9.4 overs. Aiden Markram scored a brilliant half-century (50 in 36 balls, with four boundaries and a six). Heinrich Klaasen (10*) and Nitish Reddy (11*) took SRH to a six-wicket win.

Moeen Ali (2/23) was the pick of the bowlers for CSK. Deepak Chahar and Maheesh Theekshana got a wicket too.

Abhishek's explosive knock earned him the 'Player of the Match' award.

SRH has climbed to the fifth spot with two wins and two losses in four games, giving them four points. With the same win-loss ratio, CSK is at the third spot with four points due to a better run-rate.

(With ANI Inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

bhuvneshwar kumar sports news cricket news sunrisers hyderabad indian premier league
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK