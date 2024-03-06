Breaking News
Mumbai: In Juhu, the dust never settles
Maoist links case: Every police goof-up caught by High Court
Mumbai: The Rs 150-cr blunder bridge
Mumbai: Hoax bomb call lands husband in jail
Mumbai: Commuters exasperated as CR digs up recently-widened Dadar station platform
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Yuzvendra Chahal picks four for in DY Patil T20 tournament contest
<< Back to Elections 2024

Yuzvendra Chahal picks four-for in DY Patil T20 tournament contest

Updated on: 06 March,2024 01:18 PM IST  |  Navi Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The tournament had witnessed the return of India all-rounder Hardik Pandya from a long injury layoff as well as wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan

Yuzvendra Chahal picks four-for in DY Patil T20 tournament contest

Yuzvendra Chahal. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Yuzvendra Chahal picks four-for in DY Patil T20 tournament contest
x
00:00

India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal produced a match-winning spell of 4-0-22-4 on Tuesday to power Income Tax to a huge 135-run win over Canara Bank in a DY Patil T20 Cup match here.


Also Read: MS Dhoni lands in Chennai ahead of IPL 2024


Playing in his first match of the corporate tournament here at the DY Patil University Ground, the right-arm spinner hit the strides immediately sending down 10 dots and conceding only two fours in his spell.


Income Tax first piled up 244 for five, courtesy Vishal More's 28-ball 61 (8x4s, 3x6s) and an unbeaten 18-ball 53 from Sumit Kumar, who clobbered five sixes and four hits to the fence.

The tournament had witnessed the return of India all-rounder Hardik Pandya from a long injury layoff as well as wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Yuzvendra Chahal cricket news sports news Sports Update sports
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK