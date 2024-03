The tournament had witnessed the return of India all-rounder Hardik Pandya from a long injury layoff as well as wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan

Yuzvendra Chahal. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Yuzvendra Chahal picks four-for in DY Patil T20 tournament contest x 00:00

India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal produced a match-winning spell of 4-0-22-4 on Tuesday to power Income Tax to a huge 135-run win over Canara Bank in a DY Patil T20 Cup match here.

Also Read: MS Dhoni lands in Chennai ahead of IPL 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

Playing in his first match of the corporate tournament here at the DY Patil University Ground, the right-arm spinner hit the strides immediately sending down 10 dots and conceding only two fours in his spell.

Income Tax first piled up 244 for five, courtesy Vishal More's 28-ball 61 (8x4s, 3x6s) and an unbeaten 18-ball 53 from Sumit Kumar, who clobbered five sixes and four hits to the fence.

The tournament had witnessed the return of India all-rounder Hardik Pandya from a long injury layoff as well as wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever