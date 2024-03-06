Breaking News
MS Dhoni lands in Chennai ahead of IPL 2024

Updated on: 06 March,2024 12:33 PM IST  |  Chennai
PTI |

CSK began their pre-season training camp on Saturday with the first batch of CSK players landing here a day before

MS Dhoni. Picture Courtesy/AFP

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni landed here on Tuesday ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League season.


The defending champions posted a picture of Dhoni, who led them to their fifth title last season, exiting a vehicle on social media, captioning it "#THA7A Dharisanam!"


Also Read: Not in selectors' scheme of things, Jharkhand spin stalwart Nadeem calls it quit


Speculation is rife that this season will be Dhoni's final one as a player.

Last year, the 42-year-old mostly came out to bat towards the fag end of CSK innings.

CSK began their pre-season training camp on Saturday with the first batch of CSK players landing here a day before.

The players who have arrived so far include Deepak Chahar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Ajay Mandal, Shaik Rasheed and Nishant Sindhu (all-rounder).

CSK will open their IPL 2024 campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore here on March 22. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

ms dhoni chennai super kings IPL 2024 cricket news sports news Sports Update
