CSK began their pre-season training camp on Saturday with the first batch of CSK players landing here a day before

MS Dhoni. Picture Courtesy/AFP

Listen to this article MS Dhoni lands in Chennai ahead of IPL 2024 x 00:00

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni landed here on Tuesday ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League season.

The defending champions posted a picture of Dhoni, who led them to their fifth title last season, exiting a vehicle on social media, captioning it "#THA7A Dharisanam!"

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Not in selectors' scheme of things, Jharkhand spin stalwart Nadeem calls it quit

Speculation is rife that this season will be Dhoni's final one as a player.

Last year, the 42-year-old mostly came out to bat towards the fag end of CSK innings.

CSK began their pre-season training camp on Saturday with the first batch of CSK players landing here a day before.

The players who have arrived so far include Deepak Chahar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Ajay Mandal, Shaik Rasheed and Nishant Sindhu (all-rounder).

CSK will open their IPL 2024 campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore here on March 22.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever