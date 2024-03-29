Breaking News
Iyer's KKR become first team to win an away game in IPL 2024

Updated on: 29 March,2024 10:49 PM IST  |  Bengaluru
mid-day online correspondent |

KKR started off on a rousing note as the opening duo of Philip Salt (30 off 20 balls) and Sunil Narine (47 off 22 balls) added 86 runs in just 6.3 overs

Iyer's KKR become first team to win an away game in IPL 2024

Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer (Pic: @KKRiders/X)

Kolkata Knight Riders crushed Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets in their Indian Premier League match on Friday.


Asked to bat first, RCB posted 182/6 riding on Virat Kohli's 59-ball unbeaten 83.


KKR started off on a rousing note as the opening duo of Philip Salt (30 off 20 balls) and Sunil Narine (47 off 22 balls) added 86 runs in just 6.3 overs.


Later, Venkatesh Iyer (50 off 30 balls) and skipper Shreyas Iyer (39 off 24 balls) helped KKR complete the task with 19 balls remaining for the side's second win in three games.

Earlier, star batter Kohli top-scored for RCB while Cameron Green (33 off 21 balls) and Glenn Maxwell (28 off 19 balls) made useful contributions, the latter while getting two reprieves.

Brief scores:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 182 for 6 in 20 overs (Virat Kohi 83 not out, Cameron Green 33;Andre Russell 2/29).

Kolkata Knight Riders: 186 for 3 in 16.5 overs (Venkatesh Iyer 50, Sunil Narine 47, Shreyas Iyer 39 not out;Vijaykumar Vyshak 1/23).

(With agency inputs)

IPL 2024 IPL indian premier league cricket news sports
