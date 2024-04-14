Kolkata Knight Riders so far having a successful IPL 2024 campaign will be eyeing another win against Lucknow Super Giants, today. KKR has won three matches out of four games and is placed in the second position on the IPL 2024 points table

KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG: Shreyas Iyer wins the toss and elects to bowl first x 00:00

The 28th fixture of the IPL 2024 will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants at the Eden Garden. KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and opted to bowl first against LSG.

Both teams have faced against each other on three occasions out of which Lucknow have won all three matches. KKR today will look to secure their first win against LSG in the tournament.

Kolkata Knight Riders so far having a successful IPL 2024 campaign will be eyeing another win against Lucknow Super Giants, today. KKR has won three matches out of four games and is placed in the second position on the IPL 2024 points table.

Lucknow on the other hand, will look to bounce back as they have won three matches out of five. KL Rahul-led LSG is currently sitting in the fourth position.

The visitors will miss the services of their pace sensation Mayank Yadav. The pacer needs a few more days to recover from his injury. Ravi Bishnoi in their previous match bagged two wickets and conceded just 25 runs in four overs. Yas Thakur has also impressed the dugout and has been hitting the right areas. Despite the fall of early wickets in their previous game, Ayush Badoni stood strong and struck an unbeaten 55 runs.

KKR also have the likes of Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, and Ander Russell who are the consistent run scorers for the side. Captain Shreyas Iyer too is having a decent IPL 2024 campaign but will look forward to scoring huge runs for the team.

Squads for the IPL 2024 match between KKR and LSG:

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Deepak Hooda, Shamar Joseph, Mohsin Khan.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Shreyas Iyer(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora.