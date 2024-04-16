IPL 2024, KKR vs RR: Sunil Narine's 109 powers Kolkata to 223 runs

Narine's heroic knock was laced with 13 fours and 6 sixes. The visitors now need to chase a total of 224 runs. Captain Shreyas Iyer's poor run in the IPL 2024 continues. Despite dismissing Shreyas Iyer, Chahal was the most expensive bowler as the veteran conceded 54 runs in his four overs. Followed by Ashwin who went for 49 runs

Sunil Narine (Pic: AFP)

Sunil Narine's splendid century takes Kolkata Knight Riders to 223 runs in the IPL 2024 match against Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Garden on Tuesday. Narine's heroic knock was laced with 13 fours and 6 sixes. The visitors now need to chase a total of 224 runs. Avesh Khan and Kuldeep Sen were the successful bowlers from Rajasthan's perspective. Both bagged two wickets each. Yuzvendra Chahal and Trent Boult registered one wicket each to their names. Premier spinner Ravichandran Ashwin went wicketless against KKR.

Winning the toss, Rajasthan Royals opted to bowl first against KKR in the IPL 2024. Opener Phil Salt departed early as he was only able to score 10 runs. Facing just 18 balls, Angkrish Raghuvanshi accumulated 30 runs which were laced with 5 fours. Coming in to bat late star batsman Rinku Singh also blasted 20 runs off nine deliveries.

Captain Shreyas Iyer's poor run in the IPL 2024 continues. He scored 11 runs before getting nutmegged in Yuzvendra Chahal's over. Bulky all-rounder Andre Russell managed to score 13 runs. Venkatesh Iyer failed to put on an impressive score against RR, today.

Despite dismissing Shreyas Iyer, Chahal was the most expensive bowler as the veteran conceded 54 runs in his four overs. Followed by Ashwin who went for 49 runs.

During the IPL 2024 match against KKR, lead pacer Trent Boult conceded 24 runs in his three overs of powerplay. His third over in this phase was the most expensive one, where Angkrish Raghuvanshi was hit for three fours.

Now in his last four matches, Boult has conceded 63 runs in 10 overs across the powerplay, with an economy rate of 6.3.

(With ANI Inputs)