Listen to this article IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav's pace impresses former England pacer Broad x 00:00

Indian pace sensation Mayank Yadav does not need to go through the domestic grind and can be fast-tracked into international cricket which will toughen up his body for the inevitable injury breakdowns, feels England fast bowling great Stuart Broad.

Broad, who retired from all formats last year with 604 Test wickets, feels that like him, Yadav too can learn at the highest level by starting young but must also brace himself for the ups and downs.

“I don’t think he needs to come through a grind of playing [domestic] cricket, his body will naturally harden up with the quality of cricket he is going to play,” Broad said.

“He [Yadav] has got a really smooth run up, he has got a brace front-leg delivery [when the bowler’s leg acts as a brake to help transfer the run up speed into action], he knows the line and length, he is trying to bowl and has genuine pace,” Broad said.

Broad said expediting the 21-year-old to top-flight cricket would only work in his favour. “I would be very tempted to get him in and around the Indian setup, just not necessarily [he] has to play, just to learn from the quality of players that they have because India have got something special on their hands if they manage him well,” he added.

