The IPL 2024 opening day also recorded the highest peak TV concurrency. With 6.1 crore viewers watching the event simultaneously on the Disney Star network. The first match of the mega league saw the defending champions Chennai Super Kings defeating Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets

Indian Premier League 2024 trophy (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article IPL 2024: Opening day registers record-breaking viewership x 00:00

The IPL 2024 registered a record-breaking viewership on the opening day. According to the host broadcaster, 16.8 crore people were watching the opening ceremony and the game.

Disney Star also said the first day also registered a watch time of 1276 crore minutes. This is the highest for the first day of any season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: IN PHOTOS | IPL 2024, MI vs SRH: A match full of records!

The IPL 2024 opening day also recorded the highest peak TV concurrency. With 6.1 crore viewers watching the event simultaneously on the Disney Star network.

The first match of the mega league saw the defending champions Chennai Super Kings defeating Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets. Chennai started their league campaign under the leadership of newly appointed captain Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Also Read: IPL 2024: Smith confused with Hardik's decision to hand Bumrah just one over

"This is a monumental achievement, made possible by fans' love for Star Sports and an unwavering commitment of the network to 'serving fans'. We would also like to thank all our partners and extend heartfelt gratitude to the BCCI for their support of the wide array of initiatives that Star Sports has continually undertaken to grow Cricket and TATA IPL," a Star Sports spokesperson said in a release.

"This growth is a reaffirmation of the incomparable capacity of Live Cricket to aggregate audiences on TV and provides a blockbuster start to the tournament. We will continue to enrich the magic of one of the world's biggest sporting events to take forward the launch momentum and deliver unprecedented viewership."

The record-breaking TV viewership on the opening day comes on the back of an array of programmes in the lead-up to the 17th season which attracted more than 24.5 crore viewers till a week prior to the start of the tournament.

(With PTI Inputs)