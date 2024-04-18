IPL 2024 | "Pant's mobility will give him great encouragement": Kevin Pietersen

Former English batsman Pietersen was also impressed by Pant's keeping during the IPL 2024 match against GT. Rishabh Pant is the top contender for India's squad in the T20 World Cup 2024 starting in June

Kevin Pietersen, Rishabh Pant (Pic: File Pic)

England's batting great Kevin Pietersen feels that Rishabh Pant's mobility in the IPL 2024 game against Gujarat Titans should make the Team Indian management feel encouraged as the T20 World Cup 2024 comes closer.

The IPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujrat Titans, saw Rishabh Pant moving effortlessly behind the stumps. The wicketkeeper also made an extraordinary dive to dismiss David Miller for just two runs.

During the match, Pant caught two catches, two stumpings and also scored unbeaten 16 runs with the willow. Delhiites secured a six-wicket win against GT in the 32nd fixture of the IPL 2024. For his keeping skills, Pant was also awarded the "Player of the Match", a first in IPL since Dinesh Karthik won one in the 2009 edition in South Africa.

Rishabh Pant is the top contender for India's squad in the T20 World Cup 2024 starting in June. "His mobility was something that will give him great encouragement, which will also encourage Team India. Of course, he needs game time, as everyone does when coming back from an injury," Pietersen said on 'Star Sports Cricket Live'.

"He's returning from a horrific injury, so game time is crucial for him. To prepare for the T20 World Cup, he should play these 14 15 IPL games because it's significant leading into a T20 World Cup. If he plays that much cricket, he will be ready," he added referring to the life-threatening car crash in which Pant suffered multiple injuries in 2022.

"Yeah, the first three bowlers actually bowled beautifully this evening and the way that Rishabh Pant marshalled his troops was exceptional because you want to see one bowler bowling one over and another bowling another...," said the former batter.

"....they keep changing with five or six bowlers bowling in the first powerplay whereas Rishabh Pant said no, I am going to back my strike bowlers and I'm going to back the guys that are doing well for me, they are very good with the new ball and I want them to really bury GT.

"And that's exactly what Delhi did, they buried GT in the powerplay."

(With PTI Inputs)