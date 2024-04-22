Breaking News
Poor umpiring Mohammad Kaif weighs in on Kohlis controversial dismissal at Eden
'Poor umpiring': Mohammad Kaif weighs in on Kohli's controversial dismissal at Eden

Updated on: 22 April,2024 06:59 PM IST  |  Kolkata
mid-day online correspondent |

Kohli was in blistering form as he smacked two towering sixes in his knock of 18 off 7 balls during RCB's chase of 223

'Poor umpiring': Mohammad Kaif weighs in on Kohli's controversial dismissal at Eden

Virat Kohli (Pic: AFP)

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif slammed the umpire's decision to deem Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Virat Kohli out against Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing IPL 2024.


Kohli was in blistering form as he smacked two towering sixes in his knock of 18 off 7 balls during RCB's chase of 223. He was caught and bowled following a full toss from Harshit Rana which initially appeared to be a beamer in the third over at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.


Kaif gave his take on the decision and stated that the ball was an "unplayable beamer" and it was "poor umpiring" while giving a reference to the decision which fell in favour of MS Dhoni during the Chennai Super Kings clash against Lucknow Super Giants when the ball passed under Dhoni's bat but the delivery pitched outside the line.


"Clear unplayable beamer gets Kohli out and a ball that passed under Dhoni's bat declared wide. Cameras, replays, technology but still such mistakes being made. Poor umpiring," Kaif wrote on X.

Not amused after being given out by the on-field umpires, RCB's marquee batter referred the decision to the third umpire.

After going over the replays, the third umpire upheld the on-field decision, giving him out. Furious at being adjudged out, Virat was seen remonstrating on the field and started walking off in anger as the Knights rejoiced.

Before walking back in a huff, Virat was seen charging at one of the on-field umpires and contesting his dismissal. As he stormed back to the pavilion, the batter was seen smashing his willow on the ground and hitting a trash can with his gloves, causing it to tumble.

After Kohli's dismissal, RCB lost skipper Faf Du Plessis (7) early as well while chasing 223. A 102-run partnership between Will Jacks (55 in 32 balls, with four boundaries and five sixes) and Rajat Patidar (52 in 23 balls, with three fours and five sixes) helped RCB bounce back. But their efforts weren't enough to seal off the game for RCB.

(With agency inputs)

