Knights survived a late charge by RCB batsmen to win by one run in an IPL thriller after Kohli's angry outburst at his dismissal

Rinku Singh, Virat Kohli (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article 'What should I do?': Kohli's animated pre-match conversation with Rinku seizes spotlight; Watch x 00:00

Former India captain Virat Kohli's furious exchange with on-field umpires during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's feisty encounter with Kolkata Knight Riders was not the sole focal point that captivated Internet's gaze on Sunday.

In a video going viral since, KKR's dynamic finisher Rinku Singh is seen meeting Kohli to reveal that he broke the bat that was gifted by the former RCB captain. As Singh goes on to explain how he broke it, Kohli lets the youngster know that he can't gift him a second bat at any cost.

Excerpts:

Rinku: I broke the bat (you gave) against a spinner.

Kohli: My bat?

Rinku: Yes

Kohli: You broke it against a spinner? Where did you break it from?

Rinku: From the middle

Kohli: What should I do then?

Rinku: I was just informing you.

Kohli: No problem. Good that you told me. But I don't need that information.

(Rinku then starts tapping the ball using two of Kohli's bats)

Kohli: This bat is no good.

Rinku: Are you sending one?

Kohli: To whom am I sending?

Rinku: You can keep it (returns Kohli's bats to him)

Kohli: You took a bat from me previously. Now you want second bat in second game? Because of you, I face consequences later.

Rinku: I swear on you, won't break the bat again. I can show you the broken bat.

Meanwhile on Sunday, Knights survived a late charge by RCB batsmen to win by one run in an IPL thriller after Kohli's angry outburst at his dismissal.

Bengaluru conceded 222-6 after electing to field first at Kolkata's Eden Gardens with Phil Salt smashing 48 off 14 balls and skipper Shreyas Iyer hitting 50. Needing 21 to win in the final over by Mitchell Starc, Bengaluru's number 10 Karn Sharma hit the Australian left-arm quick for three sixes before being caught and bowled.

Wicketkeeper Salt then ran out Lockie Ferguson on the last ball despite a wide throw by the fielder as Bengaluru were bowled out for 221. Bengaluru slipped early in their chase when Kohli, who made a seven-ball 18, fell caught and bowled off Harshit Rana. But the former India captain looked confident the high full-toss was above his waist as the umpires checked for a no-ball.

TV umpire Michael Gough declared it out after technology suggested the trajectory of the ball dipped below the waist of the batsman, who returned furious after exchanging words with the on-field officials. "It was crazy. Rules are rules, Virat and myself in that space thought the ball was higher than his waist," skipper Faf du Plessis, who was with Kohli at the other end when the drama unfolded, said.

(With agency inputs)