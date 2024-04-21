IPL 2024, RCB vs KKR: Royal Challengers Bengaluru wins the toss and elects to bowl

Glenn Maxwell who took a break from the IPL 2024 continues to miss the matches. He has asked for a "mental and physical break" for a few matches. Angkrish Raghuvanshi is also another player who is making the most out of the chances provided. He is also among the consistent run-scorers for Kolkata

Faf du Plessis, Shreyas Iyer (Pic: File Pic)

The Eden Gardens is set to witness the 36th fixture of the IPL 2024 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders.

The KKR is having a decent run in the IPL 2024. Having won four matches out of six games, the side is enjoying the third spot on the list. Whereas, RCB have just won one out of the seven matches and are placed at the bottom of the table.

Faf du Plessis-led Bengaluru needs to win all the remaining matches to boost their chances for the playoffs of the IPL 2024. They will be eager to get back on the winning ways.

Kolkata will be entering the clash after facing a defeat against Rajasthan Royal in the previous match. Opener Sunil Narine has been a standout performer for the side since the start of the cash-rich league's ongoing season. The veteran also smashed a century in the last match against RR. Angkrish Raghuvanshi is also another player who is making the most out of the chances provided. He is also among the consistent run-scorers for Kolkata.

RCB will heavily rely on Virat Kohli and DU Plessis to get them to an impressive start. Also, the team will look forward to Dinesh Karthik delivering a stunning knock against KKR, today.

Glenn Maxwell who took a break from the IPL 2024 continues to miss the matches. He has asked for a "mental and physical break" for a few matches.

Squads for the IPL 2024 match between RCB and KKR:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad:

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Cameron Green, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson.

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad:

Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.