Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IPL 2024 RCB vs RR Kohlis ton goes in vain as RR win by six wickets
IPL 2024, RCB vs RR: Kohli's ton goes in vain as RR win by six wickets

Updated on: 06 April,2024 11:20 PM IST  |  Jaipur
PTI |

Royals reached the target with five balls to spare as Jos Buttler roared back to form with an unbeaten 100 and also had skipper Sanju Samson (69 off 42 balls) for company

Joss Buttler (Pic: AFP)

Virat Kohli's eighth IPL century went in vain as Rajasthan Royals comfortably thrashed them to win by six wickets in a one-sided match here on Saturday.


Kohli (113 not out off 72 balls) scored his century off 67 balls and added 125 runs with skipper Faf du Plessis (44 off 33 balls) but 183 was never going to be enough as they never really upped the ante.


Also Read: IPL 2024 | Surya: A ray of hope for Mumbai Indians?


For Rajasthan Royals, spinners Yuzvendra Chahal (2/34 in 4 overs) and Ravichandran Ashwin (0/28 on 4 overs) were the best bowlers on view as they never allowed RCB batters to chance their arms freely.

Royals reached the target with five balls to spare as Jos Buttler roared back to form with an unbeaten 100 and also had skipper Sanju Samson (69 off 42 balls) for company.

Brief Scores: RCB 183 for 3 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 113 not out, Faf du Plessis 44, Yuzvendra Chahal 2/34).
RR 189 for 4 in 19.1 overs (Jos Buttler 100 not out, Sanju Samson 69 off 42 balls).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

IPL 2024 Royal Challengers Bengaluru rajasthan royals sports news cricket news
