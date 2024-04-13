Breaking News
Mumbai: The dark side of White Magic
Mumbai: BMC finally levels up on Barfiwala blunder
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Will Parag Alavani pip Poonam Mahajan to Mumbai North Central seat?
Mumbai: Bishnois claim they shot at Salman Khan’s house
Mumbai: Khar residents slam BMC’s proposed elevated road project
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IPL 2024 RR vs PBKS Rajasthan Royals beat Punjab Kings by three wickets
<< Back to Elections 2024

IPL 2024, RR vs PBKS: Rajasthan Royals beat Punjab Kings by three wickets

Updated on: 13 April,2024 11:34 PM IST  |  Mullanpur
PTI |

Top

RR huffed and puffed their way to the victory target of 148 with a ball to spare, thanks to Shimron Hetmyer's 10-ball 27 after Yashasvi Jaiswal (39), Tanush Kotian (24), Riyan Parag (23) frittered away starts

IPL 2024, RR vs PBKS: Rajasthan Royals beat Punjab Kings by three wickets

Shimron Hetmyer (Pic: PTI)

Listen to this article
IPL 2024, RR vs PBKS: Rajasthan Royals beat Punjab Kings by three wickets
x
00:00

Rajasthan Royals defeated Punjab Kings by three wickets in their IPL match here on Saturday. Asked to bat first, Punjab Kings, who played without their injured skipper Shikhar Dhawan, didn't get any momentum in their innings with lower-order batter Ashutosh Sharma (31), Jitesh Sharma (29) and Liam Livingstone (21) managing to take the team close to the 150-mark.


Also Read: Jake Fraser-McGurk opens up about his heroic fifty on IPL debut


In reply, RR huffed and puffed their way to the victory target of 148 with a ball to spare, thanks to Shimron Hetmyer's 10-ball 27 after Yashasvi Jaiswal (39), Tanush Kotian (24), Riyan Parag (23) frittered away starts.


Kagiso Rabada (2/18) was the best bowler for Punjab with his two wickets. For RR, Keshav Maharaj (2/23) and Avesh Khan (2/34) picked up two wickets each, while Trent Boult (1/22), Kuldeep Sen (1/35) and Yuzvendra Chahal (1/31) bagged one each.

Brief Scores:
PBKS: 147 for 8 in 20 overs (Ashutosh Sharma 31; Keshav Maharaj 2/23).
RR: 152 for 7 in 19.5 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 39; Shimron Hetmyer 27; Kagiso Rabada 2/18).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

IPL 2024 rajasthan royals Punjab Kings sports news cricket news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK