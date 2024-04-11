Breaking News
What Kohli is afraid of

Updated on: 11 April,2024 04:06 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

The former RCB skipper asserted that whenever there is bad turbulence, he is the first one to hold the sides of the seat

Virat Kohli (Pic: AFP)

Ahead of the clash against five-time champions Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) talismanic batter Virat Kohli weighed in on his biggest fear in a video that has gone viral.


Kohli is currently playing the IPL 2024, representing the Bengaluru-based franchise. With the T20 World Cup starting from June 1, this tournament is his chance to prove that his slightly more conservative approach to T20 cricket, which mixes aggressive hitting with anchoring skills, is still a great model to follow these days when batters are going big from ball one.


Also Read: 'Completely drained' Adam Zampa reveals reasons for pulling out of IPL 2024


The former RCB skipper asserted that whenever there is bad turbulence, he is the first one to hold the sides of the seat.

"I am very scared of turbulence. Oh my god, I look so stupid and like a fool. Whenever there is a bad turbulence, I am the first guy to hold the sides of the seat. So I feel like, I am gone," Kohli said in the RCB Podcast Trailer.

Kohli has been in remarkable form in the ongoing 17th edition of the IPL. The right-hand batter has already has a century to his name and has struck 316 runs in 5 matches at an average of 105.33.

For the unversed, RCB is off to a poor start in the IPL this year, having won only one out of their five matches so far. Their next challenge will be the contest against five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

RCB squad for IPL 2024: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Saurav Chauhan, Reece Topley, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Himanshu Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Mahipal Lomror, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, Will Jacks, Anuj Rawat, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar.

(With agency inputs)

IPL 2024 IPL virat kohli indian premier league cricket news
