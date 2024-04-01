The wicketkeeper-batsman took several months to return to competitive cricket in this IPL 2024 after recovering from his car crash in December 2022. The flamboyant batter had suffered multiple injuries, which required major knee surgery and extensive rehabilitation

Shane Watson (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article IPL 2024 | "You're not a true human being if you're not inspired by Rishabh Pant": Shane Watson x 00:00

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson hailed Rishabh Pant for making a comeback after facing a horrific car accident. "It's inspirational", Watson said about Rishabh Pant following his match-winning knock in the IPL 2024 match against Chennai Super Kings.

The wicketkeeper-batsman took several months to return to competitive cricket in this IPL 2024 after recovering from his car crash in December 2022. The flamboyant batter had suffered multiple injuries, which required major knee surgery and extensive rehabilitation.

ADVERTISEMENT

After two poor innings, Pant played a crucial knock for Delhi Capitals in which he smashed 4 fours and 3 sixes, including his trademark hand-off-the-bat six, to notch his maiden fifty of the season.

Also Read: IPL 2024: Trent Boult backs Hardik Pandya ahead of the Wankhede clash

"It's inspirational, no question about it. To think that Rishabh had the ability to do this tonight, after the injuries that he sustained is unbelievable," Watson said on JioCinema.

"You're not a true human being if you're not inspired by Rishabh Pant, the way he was able to come out and turn it on like that. It took him a little while to find his feet but once he let those shackles off, he played some 'Rishabh Pant' shots, and they were extraordinary.

His knock helped the side register their maiden IPL 2024 win against defending champions Chennai Super Kings in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

"It really was something special. I thought it might take him a few games, if not towards the backend of the IPL, to be able to play an innings like that.

Watson, who worked with Pant during his stint as Delhi Capitals' assistant coach added "But knowing him, that doesn't surprise me. He's so desperate to be the best he possibly can, and that showed tonight," Watson added.

It was Pant's resilience and mental strength that helped him make an early recovery.

(With PTI Inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!