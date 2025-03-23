Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Daniel Vettori hopes to continue last year’s form in new season as they begin campaign against revamped Rajasthan Royals today

SRH batters Travis Head (left) and Heinrich Klaasen during a practice session recently. Pics/Sunrisers Hyderabad

New season brings new hopes. However, expectations run high for the Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad to recreate last year’s performance or do better as they begin their campaign against a comparatively new-look Rajasthan Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday afternoon. “Expectations bring more excitement,” said coach Daniel Vettori.

There was a turnaround of fortunes for SRH under the shrewd leadership of the experienced Cummins in 2024. From being at the bottom of the 10-team table in 2023, SRH took the 2024 season by storm before losing to Kolkata Knight Riders in the final.

Cummins still recovering

Cummins, who has a wonderful captaincy record for Australia, was the calming influence in SRH’s fairy-tale run. However, Cummins is recovering from an ankle injury and playing his first big tournament after the Test series against India. Vettori said both Cummins and Nitish Kumar Reddy have done pretty well in the practice sessions.

Daniel Vettori

SRH had the most dangerous batters in Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen last season and with the addition of the diminutive left-hander Ishan Kishan, it has now become the most explosive batting line-up at the top. Vettori asserted there will be no change in the batting order. “Kishan will complement the openers,” said Vettori.

To add to these four aggressive batters, SRH have Reddy and new recruit Abhinav Manohar. The Karnataka batter is known for his big-hitting skills in the middle-order. Reddy won the emerging player award last season and riding on that confidence and form, the Andhra all-rounder scaled a new high with his performance in the recently concluded five-Test series against Australia that included a century at Melbourne.

However, there is a little rejig in the bowling department and the notable absentee is Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the two-time Purple Cap winner. Bhuvneshwar, who was with SRH since 2014, has moved over to Royal Challengers Bengaluru. “It is a big shoe to fill,” remarked Vettori, but stressed that canny Mohammed Shami, who was roped in this year, is coming into the tournament with a good performance in the Champions Trophy. By bringing in utility all-rounder Harshal Patel and Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa, SRH have an attack that is incisive and purposeful along with Cummins and Reddy.

On the other hand, RR have a revamped team with Rahul Dravid as head coach. Back in the IPL franchise, Dravid has his task cut out. Sanju Samson, who will not captain the first three matches, said they were happy to have Dravid back. “I have not missed any match. We have Dravid as coach but the team looks good,” he said.

The team have not retained England’s Jos Buttler, the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal, and New Zealand’s left-arm seamer Trent Boult. Also, Sanju Samson is still recovering from his right index finger injury. “We have fresh players and fresh thinking. IPL always throws challenges and it is good to have so many young players,” revealed Samson.

Riyan Parag to lead RR

RR had to announce Assam skipper Riyan Parag as their captain for the first three matches as Samson can only bat. Interestingly, RR have the youngest captain in 23-year-old Parag and the youngest player in 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi. Samson said: “Young Parag is ready and prepared. We have also recognised the special talent of Suryavanshi and he is in the good hands of someone like Dravid.”

RR will bank on Yashasvi Jaiswal’s batting exploits at the top. Apart from Parag and Shimron Hetmyer, Dravid has Nitish Rana and Dhruv Jurel as other big players in the batting. RR have brought in Lanka’s successful spin twins in Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana.