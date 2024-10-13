Breaking News
IPL 2025 | 'Great player, but coach?': Mahela Jayawardene’s appointment as MI head coach elicits varied responses from fans

Updated on: 13 October,2024 07:49 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Jayawardene previously held this position with the franchise from 2017 to 2022, during which he successfully guided the team to victory thrice

Mahela Jayawardene (Pic: X)

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians have appointed former Sri Lankan captain Mahela Jayawardene as their head coach, signaling a significant overhaul in preparation for the forthcoming IPL 2025 mega auction.


Jayawardene previously held this position with the franchise from 2017 to 2022, during which he successfully guided the team to title victories in 2017, 2019, and the 2020-21 seasons.


He succeeds former South African wicketkeeper-batter Mark Boucher, who completed a two-year term as head coach. Under Boucher's leadership, Mumbai Indians qualified for the knockout stage in the 2023 season, yet faced a challenging year overall, finishing at the bottom of the table with just four wins from 14 matches.


In a statement released by the franchise, Jayawardene reflected on his evolving journey with the Mumbai Indians. "My journey within the MI family has always been one of evolution. In 2017, the focus was on bringing together a talented group of individuals to play the best cricket ever and we did very well," he noted.

Jayawardene expressed enthusiasm about his return at a pivotal moment in the franchise's history. "Now to return, at the same moment in history, where we look ahead at the future and the opportunity to further strengthen the love of MI, build on the vision of the owners, and continue to add to the history of Mumbai Indians, is an exciting challenge I am looking forward to," he added.

Meanwhile, social media have been buzzing with mixed opinions on Jayawardene’s reappointment as head coach. See reactions below:

His extensive experience and strategic acumen will be crucial as the team looks to rebuild and reclaim its competitive edge in the league in IPL 2025.

Mumbai Indians boast a rich heritage in the IPL, and with Jayawardene at the helm, the organization aspires to harness its potential and develop a squad that can once again vie for the championship title.

