Mahela Jayawardene (Pic: X)

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians have appointed former Sri Lankan captain Mahela Jayawardene as their head coach, signaling a significant overhaul in preparation for the forthcoming IPL 2025 mega auction.

Jayawardene previously held this position with the franchise from 2017 to 2022, during which he successfully guided the team to title victories in 2017, 2019, and the 2020-21 seasons.

He succeeds former South African wicketkeeper-batter Mark Boucher, who completed a two-year term as head coach. Under Boucher's leadership, Mumbai Indians qualified for the knockout stage in the 2023 season, yet faced a challenging year overall, finishing at the bottom of the table with just four wins from 14 matches.

In a statement released by the franchise, Jayawardene reflected on his evolving journey with the Mumbai Indians. "My journey within the MI family has always been one of evolution. In 2017, the focus was on bringing together a talented group of individuals to play the best cricket ever and we did very well," he noted.

Jayawardene expressed enthusiasm about his return at a pivotal moment in the franchise's history. "Now to return, at the same moment in history, where we look ahead at the future and the opportunity to further strengthen the love of MI, build on the vision of the owners, and continue to add to the history of Mumbai Indians, is an exciting challenge I am looking forward to," he added.

Meanwhile, social media have been buzzing with mixed opinions on Jayawardene’s reappointment as head coach. See reactions below:

Mark Boucher came, ruined Rohit Sharma and Mi connection.

But streets won't forget Rohit Sharma and Jayawarden's legacy.



MI won IPL 2017.

MI won IPL 2019.

MI won IPL 2020.



Under MAHELA JAYAWARDENE, Mumbai Indians won 3 IPL - now after 3 years, he is back to revamp the MI setup… — Tekraj Awasthi🧑‍💻🇳🇵 (@trawasthi_ai) October 13, 2024

MI keep changing Captains, Coach and other support staffs ..



But CSK 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — CSK Dominator™ (@DominatorMSD) October 13, 2024

One of the best out there — Aditii.🥀 (@Itz_Aditi_x) October 13, 2024

Let’s see what Hardik X Mahela can do with MI… — Nikkhil Gupta (@gupta_nikkhil) October 13, 2024

Then for sure ...Again Mumbai will have the cup in 2025 — Apna Mahabubnagar (@Apna_mbnr) October 13, 2024

Great player.. but coach?? — Kᴇᴇʀᴛʜɪ Tʀᴇɴᴅᴢ (@keerthitrendz) October 13, 2024

His extensive experience and strategic acumen will be crucial as the team looks to rebuild and reclaim its competitive edge in the league in IPL 2025.

Mumbai Indians boast a rich heritage in the IPL, and with Jayawardene at the helm, the organization aspires to harness its potential and develop a squad that can once again vie for the championship title.