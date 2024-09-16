Breaking News
Updated on: 16 September,2024 07:35 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies



Rohit’s future with MI has become a hot topic of discussion after he was relieved of captaincy before the previous season and replaced by Hardik Pandya



Pragyan Ojha urges Rohit Sharma to continue with Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2025

As the countdown to the IPL 2025 mega auction begins, former India cricketer Pragyan Ojha has voiced a strong opinion about the future of Mumbai Indians’s star player Rohit Sharma. Ojha has urged the opening batsman to remain with the franchise.


Rohit’s future with MI has become a hot topic of discussion after he was relieved of captaincy before the previous season and replaced by Hardik Pandya
“I have seen Rohit grow to this kind of stature that he has. 


So, I think if he continues with Mumbai Indians, it will be great, because Rohit has a lot of fans and sponsors, as they relate to him. But it is up to the franchise and the player, plus the rules,” Ojha told IANS.

