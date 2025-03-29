IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans register victory by 36 runs, Mumbai face second consecutive defeat

Star batsman Rohit Sharma yet again departed early. He scored just eight runs, which were laced with 2 fours. Mumbai decided to play Robin Minz as their Impact Player, but nothing changed for the Paltan

Gujarat Titans celebrating the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav (Pic: X/@IPL)

In the IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans emerged victorious by 36 runs at their home ground, Narendra Modi Stadium.

Having needed to chase a target of 197 runs, Mumbai Indians' premier batsman Suryakumar Yadav garnered 48 runs off just 28 deliveries. His knock was laced with 1 four and 4 sixes. Reliable batsman Tilak Varma was the second-highest run-scorer for the Paltan. The left-hander played a knock of 39 runs in 36 balls, including 3 fours and 1 six.

Star batsman Rohit Sharma yet again departed early. He scored just eight runs, which were laced with 2 fours. Fellow opener Ryan Rickleton also followed him as he returned to the pavilion for just six runs.

Mumbai decided to play Robin Minz as their Impact Player, but nothing changed for the Paltan. Facing six balls, he was able to score three runs. Skipper Hardik Pandya, too, scored 11 runs in 17 balls, including 1 four. Naman Dhir and Mitchell Santner stayed unbeaten on 18 runs each.

Gujarat Titans' star pacer Mohammed Siraj claimed two wickets by conceding 34 runs in four overs. Lead pacer Kagiso Rabada and spinner Sai Kishore registered one wicket each to their names. Prasidh Krishna was another bowler who bagged two wickets along with Siraj. Premier spinner Rashid Khan and Impact Player Ishan Sharma went wicketless in the IPL 2025 match against the Mumbai Indians.

Gujarat Titans' opening batsman Sai Sudharsan yet again delivered for the team. Having faced 41 balls, the left-hander scored 63 runs, including 4 fours and 2 sixes. Jos Buttler and Shubman Gill too registered scores of 39 and 38 runs, respectively.

From Mumbai's first innings, Hardik Pandya claimed two wickets. Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Satyanarayana Raju claimed one wicket each to their names. Mitchell Santner went wicketless in the IPL 2025 match against the Gujarat Titans.

With this, the Shubman Gill-led side registered their first-ever victory in the IPL 2025.