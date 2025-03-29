Breaking News
Flying of balloons, paragliding banned for 60 days in airport's free flight zone
Cops issue preventive order asking landlords to furnish tenant details online
Hotel brawl case against Saif Ali Khan: Actor Amrita Arora testifies in court
Mumbai Police use AI to track Mulund resident’s stolen phone; two arrested
Panvel Police arrest 27-year-old for fatally shooting man three days ago
IPL News IPL News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IPL 2025 Gujarat Titans register victory by 36 runs Mumbai face second consecutive defeat

IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans register victory by 36 runs, Mumbai face second consecutive defeat

Updated on: 29 March,2025 11:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Star batsman Rohit Sharma yet again departed early. He scored just eight runs, which were laced with 2 fours. Mumbai decided to play Robin Minz as their Impact Player, but nothing changed for the Paltan

IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans register victory by 36 runs, Mumbai face second consecutive defeat

Gujarat Titans celebrating the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav (Pic: X/@IPL)

Listen to this article
IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans register victory by 36 runs, Mumbai face second consecutive defeat
x
00:00

In the IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans emerged victorious by 36 runs at their home ground, Narendra Modi Stadium.


Having needed to chase a target of 197 runs, Mumbai Indians' premier batsman Suryakumar Yadav garnered 48 runs off just 28 deliveries. His knock was laced with 1 four and 4 sixes. Reliable batsman Tilak Varma was the second-highest run-scorer for the Paltan. The left-hander played a knock of 39 runs in 36 balls, including 3 fours and 1 six.


Star batsman Rohit Sharma yet again departed early. He scored just eight runs, which were laced with 2 fours. Fellow opener Ryan Rickleton also followed him as he returned to the pavilion for just six runs.


Also Read: IPL 2025, MI vs GT highlights: Gujarat Titans won by 36 runs

Mumbai decided to play Robin Minz as their Impact Player, but nothing changed for the Paltan. Facing six balls, he was able to score three runs. Skipper Hardik Pandya, too, scored 11 runs in 17 balls, including 1 four. Naman Dhir and Mitchell Santner stayed unbeaten on 18 runs each.

Gujarat Titans' star pacer Mohammed Siraj claimed two wickets by conceding 34 runs in four overs. Lead pacer Kagiso Rabada and spinner Sai Kishore registered one wicket each to their names. Prasidh Krishna was another bowler who bagged two wickets along with Siraj. Premier spinner Rashid Khan and Impact Player Ishan Sharma went wicketless in the IPL 2025 match against the Mumbai Indians.

Gujarat Titans' opening batsman Sai Sudharsan yet again delivered for the team. Having faced 41 balls, the left-hander scored 63 runs, including 4 fours and 2 sixes. Jos Buttler and Shubman Gill too registered scores of 39 and 38 runs, respectively.

From Mumbai's first innings, Hardik Pandya claimed two wickets. Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Satyanarayana Raju claimed one wicket each to their names. Mitchell Santner went wicketless in the IPL 2025 match against the Gujarat Titans.

With this, the Shubman Gill-led side registered their first-ever victory in the IPL 2025.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

IPL 2025 mumbai indians Gujarat Titans IPL indian premier league sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK