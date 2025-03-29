IPL 2025, MI vs GT highlights: Gujarat Titans won by 36 runs

Ahead of the IPL 2025 match against the Gujarat Titans, Mumbaikars will hope to witness explosive strokes from their former captain Rohit Sharma. The side will also heavily rely on Tilak Varma, who is grabbing every opportunity with both hands

Tilak Varma (Pic: X/@mipaltan)

In the ongoing IPL 2025 match against Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya has won the toss and elected to bowl first at Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat.

The match will contain one positive for the "Paltan" as the side will enter the clash alongside their skipper Pandya. The premier all-rounder missed out on the side's previous match following the suspension he received in the last edition, which was carried over this year.

The presence of Hardik Pandya will help Mumbai get depth in their batting line-up. The right-hander also comes with the option of medium-pace bowling.

Ahead of the IPL 2025 match against the Gujarat Titans, the Mumbaikars will also hope to witness the explosive strokes from their former captain Rohit Sharma. The side will also heavily rely on Tilak Varma, who is grabbing every opportunity with both hands.

On the other hand, despite losing the first IPL 2025 match against Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans' opening batsman Sai Sudharsan, who garnered 74 runs, will look to replicate his form.

The IPL 2025 match between MI and GT promises the Gujarat crowd to provide entertainment with huge sixes and fierce pace.

IPL 2025, GT vs MI: Squads

Gujarat Titans: Jos Buttler, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Glenn Phillips, Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Mahipal Lomror, Karim Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Gerald Coetzee, Sherfane Rutherford, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu.

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Shrijith Krishnan (wk), Bevon Jacobs, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Raj Angad Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, VS Penmetsa, Arjun Tendulkar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Jasprit Bumrah.

IPL 2025, GT vs MI: Confirmed Playing XI

Gujarat Titans: Jos Buttler, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Sherfane Rutherford.

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Satyanarayana Raju.



IPL 2025, GT vs MI: Live Score



11: 30 PM: MI: 160/6 (20)



Gujarat Titans won the IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians by 36 runs. With this, the Shubman Gill-led side registered their first-ever victory in the IPL 2025.



11: 15 PM: MI: 120/5 (16)



A heated stare took place between Mumbai skipper Hardik Pandya and Gujarat's Sai Kishore. Mumbai Indians reach the score of 120 runs after the completion of 16 overs. Suryakumar Yadav fell short by just two runs of completing a half-century.



10: 45 PM: MI: 99/3 (12)



Well-settled Tilak Varma returns to the pavilion after scoring 39 runs. Robin Minz joins Suryakumar in the run chase. Mumbai Indians need 97 runs in eight overs.



10: 28 PM: MI: 69/2 (8)



Varma and Suryakumar are finding their way in an attempt to make Mumbai's ship steady.



10: 18 PM: MI: 44/1 (5)



Varma stands strong for the Paltan. Mohammed Siraj registers the second wicket for the side in the form of Rickleton. Suryakumar Yadav steps in for Mumbai Indians.



9: 50 PM: MI: 24/1 (2)



Mumbai Indians' star batsman Rohit Sharma's poor form continues. Tilak Varma joins Ryan Rickelton in the run chase. Despite losing an early wicket, Varma is making the most out of the powerplay by smashing impressive strokes.



9: 10 PM: GT: 196/8 (20)



The pillar of Gujarat Titans' innings, Sai Sudharsan, has departed after playing a knock of 63 runs off 41 deliveries, which was laced with 4 fours and 2 sixes. Rahul Tewatia and Rutherford followed him and departed without scoring any runs. Gujarat Titans posted a total of 196 runs for the loss of eight wickets after 20 overs.



8: 52 PM: GT: 151/3 (16)



Buttler played a cameo of 39 runs before departing in Mujeeb Ur Rahman's over. Sudharsan brings up his half-century and looks solid in the middle. Shah Rukh Khan follows Buttler and returns to the pavilion. Sherfane Rutherford comes to bat.



8: 35 PM: GT: 109/1 (12)



Skipper Hardik Pandya chipped in with the ball and was successful in dismissing the opponent captain Gill. The right-handed batsman departed for 38 runs off 27 deliveries and his knock was laced with 4 fours and 1 six. Swashbuckling Joe Buttler has joined Sudharsan in the middle.



8: 15 PM: GT: 75/0 (8)



In the strategic time out, Gujarat Titans' head coach Ashish Nehra was seen giving inputs to the batting duo. The batsmen are looking strong and confident on their home ground against the Paltan. The left-right duo are emerging as a threat to Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians.



7: 55 PM: GT: 46/0 (5)



Gill and Sudharsan look rock-solid in the middle of the Narendra Modi Stadium. Mumbai Indians bowlers are finding it difficult to stop the Gujarat duo.

7: 40 PM: GT: 14/0 (2)



Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan open the innings for the Gujarat Titans with the aim of securing their first victory of the IPL 2025.