Breaking News
Mumbai: Water tankers are back! MWTA call off strike after BMC chief assures of all help
Saif Ali Khan attack case: The curious case of mismatched fingerprints
Jogeshwari Terminus: Mumbai to get new railway terminus after 34 years
Bhandup man faces externment after viral cake video lists IPC charges
Mumbai weather updates: Experts call for urgent action amid heatwaves, say tailored plan is necessary
IPL News IPL News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IPL 2025 Its a very big opportunity to get a chance to play under legendary captain Dhoni Ayush Mhatres father

IPL 2025: "It’s a very big opportunity to get a chance to play under legendary captain Dhoni," Ayush Mhatre's father

Updated on: 15 April,2025 07:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

Top

The young opener’s father Yogesh is elated at the prospect of seeing his son play under former India captain MS Dhoni

IPL 2025:

Ayush Mhatre with dad Yogesh

Listen to this article
IPL 2025: "It’s a very big opportunity to get a chance to play under legendary captain Dhoni," Ayush Mhatre's father
x
00:00

Mumbai's teenage opener Ayush Mhatre, 17, is all set to join five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of their game against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Mhatre will replace injured CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has been ruled out of IPL-18 due to an elbow injury.


Also Read: Revitalised Barca look to bury Dortmund


The young opener’s father Yogesh is elated at the prospect of seeing his son play under former India captain MS Dhoni. “It’s a very big opportunity to get a chance to play under legendary captain Dhoni and we [family] are all very excited. I want Ayush to continue being himself and not change. By nature, he is very simple and he needs to maintain that simplicity in future too. He should enjoy the game and I’m sure results will follow. I don’t want him to play under pressure or set any target for himself because that will affect the game,” Mhatre Sr told mid-day on Monday.


Mhatre, who scored 504 runs in nine first-class games last season, including two centuries, was invited by CSK to attend their selection trials in Chennai on April 3. On Monday, he scored 35 during a practice match at the NCA U-19 zonal camp in Rajkot. He will join the CSK team tomorrow [on Wednesday] in Mumbai.  
Yogesh recalled how little Ayush watched his first IPL match — Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru — at the Wankhede Stadium 10 years ago. “Back in 2015, I remember [former India skipper] Dilip Vengsarkar sir called me and gave Ayush tickets to watch an IPL match. Ayush was just six years old. It will be so exciting for us to now see him playing in the IPL. It’s a big achievement,” added the proud father.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

IPL 2025 chennai super kings mumbai indians cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK