“We worked hours and hours together in Mumbai and somewhere, I have found the fun playing white-ball cricket,” said Rahul to DC mentor Kevin Pietersen in a video chat on iplt20.com on Sunday

DC’s KL Rahul en route his 77 against CSK on Saturday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article IPL 2025 | "I’ve worked a lot with him": KL Rahul credits this former player for his regain in form x 00:00

After hitting a superb 77 off 51 balls to help Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 25 runs and go on top of the IPL 2025 points table, wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul has credited the work done with Indian team assistant coach Abhishek Nayar helping him regain the fun and joy of playing white-ball cricket.

ADVERTISEMENT

On a dry pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Rahul opened the batting in the absence of an unfit Faf du Plessis and was at 25 off 20 balls, before flicking a switch to hit 36 off his next 18 balls and make 77 off 51 balls.

Also Read: IPL 2025, SRH vs GT: Shubman Gill plays captain's knock to help Gujarat seal victory by seven wickets

His superb knock, laced with six fours and three sixes, including taking down CSK’s strike bowler Noor Ahmad meant DC made 183-6, which was enough to get them a win in Chennai after 15 years and maintain their unbeaten run in the competition. “I’ve worked really hard on my white-ball game in the last year or so. Big shoutout to Abhishek Nayar. I’ve worked a lot with him ever since he’s come into the Indian team. We’ve spent hours and hours together talking about my white-ball game and how I can be better.

“We worked hours and hours together in Mumbai and somewhere, I have found the fun playing white-ball cricket,” said Rahul to DC mentor Kevin Pietersen in a video chat on iplt20.com on Sunday.

Rahul had missed DC’s first game due to paternity leave and on return against Sunrisers Hyderabad, he hit an aggressive five-ball 15 before unleashing a knock in the same vein and on a larger scale against CSK.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever