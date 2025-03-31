IPL 2025: Kumar’s fiery 4/24, Rickelton’s classy knock seal MI’s first win of the season

Opting to bowl first, MI made full use of the conditions, bundling out KKR for a meager 116 in 16.2 overs

Ryan Rickleton (PIc: iplt20/BCCI)

Mumbai Indians (MI) registered their first win of the season in emphatic fashion, thrashing Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by eight wickets in an Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at Wankhede Stadium. Debutant Ashwani Kumar stole the show with a sensational spell of 4/24, dismantling KKR’s batting lineup before Ryan Rickelton’s unbeaten 62 ensured a comfortable chase.

Opting to bowl first, MI made full use of the conditions, bundling out KKR for a meager 116 in 16.2 overs. The 23-year-old left-arm pacer Ashwani Kumar etched his name in IPL history, becoming the first Indian to claim four wickets on debut. His brilliant spell, backed by Deepak Chahar (2/19) and Trent Boult (1/23), left KKR struggling throughout their innings.

MI bowlers dominate as KKR falters

KKR endured a nightmarish start as both openers, Quinton de Kock (1) and Sunil Narine (0), fell within the first two overs. Boult set the tone early, producing a beauty that swung away to castle Narine in the opening over. In the next over, Chahar got rid of de Kock, who mistimed a shot to mid-off, where Ashwani showcased sharp reflexes to complete a fine catch.

Skipper Ajinkya Rahane (11) attempted to counterattack with a six and a four but was undone by Ashwani’s very first delivery in IPL cricket. Tempted by a full delivery outside off, Rahane mistimed his shot, sending the ball soaring to deep backward point, where it was safely pouched.

Despite a few promising strokes, KKR continued to lose wickets at regular intervals. Angkrish Raghuvanshi (26 off 16) was the lone bright spark in an otherwise dismal batting effort. The youngster looked confident, striking elegant boundaries on both sides of the wicket and launching Ashwani into the stands for a rare KKR six. However, his promising innings was cut short when he mistimed a short ball from Hardik Pandya (1/10), with Naman Dhir sprinting in from deep square leg to complete a sharp catch.

KKR’s woes deepened when Manish Pandey, introduced as an impact substitute with the team struggling at 45/5, failed to make an impact. He was cleaned up by Ashwani in the 11th over, further sinking KKR’s hopes. Rinku Singh (17) tried to inject some momentum but fell prey to Ashwani two balls later, attempting an aggressive shot but finding Dhir at deep point.

Rickelton, MI batters cruise to victory

Chasing a modest target of 117, MI openers Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton ensured a blazing start. Though Rohit entertained the Wankhede crowd with a trademark six, his struggles continued as he perished for 13, falling to Andre Russell in the final over of the powerplay.

However, Rickelton remained rock-solid, anchoring the chase with an unbeaten 62. His composed knock ensured there were no hiccups, as MI comfortably crossed the finish line in just 12.5 overs. Suryakumar Yadav added the finishing touch, smashing a six to seal the victory in style.