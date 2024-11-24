A total of 577 players are available in the auction pool, which includes 367 Indian cricketers and 210 overseas players

A total of 577 players are available in the auction pool, which includes 367 Indian cricketers and 210 overseas players (Pic: PTI)

Listen to this article IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Big deals, shocking snubs, and new beginnings x 00:00

The much-anticipated IPL 2025 mega auction has officially begun, as the 10 participating franchises prepare to finalise their squads for the upcoming season. This two-day event, which takes place once every three years, is expected to see intense bidding battles as teams vie for the services of top-tier talent from across the globe.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the first time in IPL history, the auction is being held outside India. The stage is set at the Abady Al Johar Arena in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, a venue with a seating capacity of 15,000 that promises to deliver a thrilling atmosphere as franchises compete for coveted players.

A total of 577 players are available in the auction pool, which includes 367 Indian cricketers and 210 overseas players. The original pool of 574 players was expanded ahead of the auction with the inclusion of some high-profile names, such as England’s Jofra Archer, USA’s Saurabh Netravalkar, and India’s Hardik Tamore.

List of players sold on Day 1

Arshdeep Singh sold to Punjab Kings for a whopping sum of Rs 18 crore via Right To Match.

Kagiso Rabada sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 10.75 crore.

Shreyas Iyer sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 26.75 crore.

Jos Buttler sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 15.75 crore.

Mitchell Starc sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 11.75 crore.

Rishabh Pant sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 27 crore.

Mohammed Shami sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 10 crore.

David Miller sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 7.5 crore.

Yuzvendra Chahal sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 18 crore.

Mohammed Siraj sold to Gujarat Titans for 12.25 crore.

Liam Livingstone sold to RCB for Rs 8.75 crore.

KL Rahul sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 14 crore.

Harry Brook sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.25 crore.

Aiden Markram sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 2 crore.

Devon Conway sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 6.25 crore.

With 204 available slots to fill, including 70 reserved for overseas players, the competition is fierce. Each franchise is allowed to retain a maximum of four overseas players, acquiring top international stars a priority for many teams.

Also Read: After Arshdeep-Iyer, Punjab Kings now bag Chahal for a whopping Rs 18 crore

As the auction progresses, teams will look to balance their squad with a combination of experienced players and fresh talent to ensure a well-rounded team capable of competing for the IPL title.

By the end of the auction, each franchise will have to assemble a squad of at least 18 players, including a combination of overseas and domestic talent. The next two days will see the likes of established international stars, young Indian prodigies, and dynamic T20 specialists battle it out for lucrative contracts.

Many players have already been earmarked as key targets, and several bidding wars are expected as the franchise owners and team management go all-in to secure their preferred players.