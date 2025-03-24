IPL 2025, MI vs CSK: The high-voltage clash ends in Chennai's favour

Earlier, Afghanistan mystery spinner Noor Ahmad made a memorable debut for CSK as his four-wicket haul limited MI to a below-par 155-9.

CSK’s Noor Ahmad (centre) after claiming the wicket of MI’s stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, yesterday. Pic/PTI

Mumbai Indians, who have been losing their opening IPL encounter since 2013, continued to do so this season too as they went down to Chennai Super Kings by four wickets here on Sunday.

Riding on half-centuries by opener Rachin Ravindra (65 not out off 45 balls) and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (26-ball 53), CSK chased down the 156-run target with five balls to spare. Gaikwad’s innings was laced with six fours and three sixes, while Ravindra smashed two fours and four sixes. Wrist spinner Vignesh Puthur claimed three wickets on debut for MI.

Earlier, Afghanistan mystery spinner Noor Ahmad made a memorable debut for CSK as his four-wicket haul limited MI to a below-par 155-9. Ahmad (4-18) ran through the MI middle-order after Khaleel Ahmed (3-29) removed openers Rohit Sharma (0 off four) and Ryan Rickelton (13 off seven) in the Powerplay.

Rohit was the first one to depart, flicking straight into the hands of Shivam Dube at mid-wicket off Khaleel. R Ashwin, returning to CSK after 10 years, struck in his first over to make it 36 for three as Will Jacks offered a simple catch to Dube at mid-off.

Stand-in skipper Surykumar Yadav (29) and the in-form Tilak Varma (31) forged a 51-run stand to take the innings forward before the MS Dhoni effected a lightening quick stumping off Ahmad to send back Mumbai Indians stand-in captain.

Brief scores

MI 155-9 in 20 overs (T Varma 31, S Yadav 29; N Ahmad 4-18, K Ahmed 3-29) lost to CSK 158-6 in 19.1 overs (R Ravindra 65*, R Gaikwad 53; V Puthur 3-32) by four wickets

