The decision was taken at the captains’ meeting in Mumbai ahead of the league starting on Saturday

(From left) IPL captains Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals), Rishabh Pant (Lucknow Super Giants), Ajinkya Rahane (Kolkata Knight Riders), Shubman Gill (Gujarat Titans), Shreyas Iyer (Punjab Kings), Pat Cummins (Sunrisers Hyderabad), Ruturaj Gaikwad (Chennai Super Kings), Rajat Patidar (RCB), Hardik Pandya (Mumbai Indians) and Axar Patel (Delhi Capitals) at a city hotel yesterday. Pic/BCCI; IPL

Listen to this article 'Most IPL captains wanted saliva ban to be lifted': BCCI x 00:00

The BCCI on Thursday lifted the ban on use of saliva on the ball in the upcoming Indian Premier League after a majority of captains agreed to its proposal, making it the first major cricket competition to do away with the restriction that was a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision was taken at the captains’ meeting in Mumbai ahead of the league starting on Saturday.

“The saliva ban has been lifted. Majority of captains were in favour of the move. Some had reservations about the re-introduction, some sat on the fence but majority of them supported the move,” a top BCCI official told PTI.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) had banned the age-old practise of applying saliva to shine the ball as a precautionary measure during the COVID-19 pandemic, during which health practitioners advocated strict hygiene protocols and physical distancing. In 2022, the world body made the ban permanent.

The IPL too included the ICC ban in its playing conditions in the aftermath of the pandemic, but its guidelines are outside the purview of the sport’s governing body. With the development on Thursday, the IPL became the first major cricketing event to re-introduce saliva’s use after the pandemic.

The captains meeting, which was scheduled to begin at 12.30 pm in Mumbai, did not start on time due to a delay in arrival of a few team officials at the BCCI office. Now that the ban is revoked in the IPL, the ICC too might review its stance on the subject.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever