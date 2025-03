Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 fixtures: Full schedule, match dates, timings and venues

Ahead of the IPL 2025, cricket fans will yet again witness the power-filled strokes from the swashbuckling duo, Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head

Sunrisers Hyderabad are all pumped up for the IPL 2025 campaign under Pat Cummins' leadership. Last year, the veteran led the side to the finals of the cash-rich league where they fell short of laying their hands on the elusive title.

Ahead of the IPL 2025, cricket fans will yet again witness the power-filled strokes from the swashbuckling duo, Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2025 Squads: Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Verma, Atharva Taide, Sachin Baby, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Wiaan Mulder, Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, Adam Zampa, Eshan Malinga, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Shami, Pat Cummins (C), Rahul Chahar, Simarjeet Singh, Zeeshan Ansari.

Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025: Full schedule

No. Date Time Opposition Venue 1 March 23 7.30 PM Rajasthan Royals Hyderabad 2 March 27 7.30 PM Lucknow Super Giants Hyderabad 3 March 30 3.30 PM Delhi Capitals Visakhapatnam 4 April 3 7.30 PM Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata 5 April 6 7.30 PM Gujarat Titans Hyderabad 6 April 12 7.30 PM Punjab Kings Hyderabad 7 April 17 7.30 PM Mumbai Indians Mumbai 8 April 23 7.30 PM Mumbai Indians Hyderabad 9 April 25 7.30 PM Chennai Super Kings Chennai 10 May 2 7.30 PM Gujarat Titans Gujarat 11 May 5 7.30 PM Delhi Capitals Hyderabad 12 May 10 7.30 PM Kolkata Knight Riders Hyderabad 13 May 14 7.30 PM Royal Challengers Bengaluru Bengaluru 14 May 18 3.30 PM Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow