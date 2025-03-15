Sunrisers Hyderabad will start their IPL 2025 campaign against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on March 23 on their home ground. Nitish Kumar Reddy's last appearance was during the first T20I ODI against England at Eden Gardens. However, the right-hander did not bat or bowl in the match

Nitish Kumar Reddy (Pic: File Pic)

Rising all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy is all set to join Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) ahead of IPL 2025 after recuperating from a side strain injury. The injury kept him away from competitive cricket since January.

PTI has learnt that Nitish Kumar Reddy has successfully completed all the fitness tests, including the yo-yo test at the BCCI Centre of Excellence. Following the results, the physios have given him a go ahead of the IPL 2025.

Nitish Kumar Reddy's last appearance was during England's first T20I at the Eden Gardens, but the right-hander didn't bat or bowl in the match.

He trained at nets ahead of the second T20I at Chennai, but was ruled out of that match and the five-match series with a side strain.

Nitish was retained by the Hyderabad outfit for Rs 6 crore ahead of last year's players' auction after he made 303 runs for them from 13 matches at a strike-rate of 143.

Nitish Kumar Reddy shone brightly in the international circuit during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He made crucial contributions in Australia, including his stellar knock of 114 runs at Melbourne.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will start their IPL 2025 campaign against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on March 23 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Ahead of the IPL 2025, Team India's lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah's appearance, who represents Mumbai Indians (MI) in the cash-rich league, is also unlikely for the first few matches.

The pacer, too, sustained an injury during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and since then he has missed out on competitive cricket. If he misses the first few matches for MI in the IPL 2025, the Blues will suffer a huge blow.

Additionally, it will be interesting to see if Mumbai Indians' fans support Hardik Pandya who faced constant criticism during the last edition of the IPL.

(With PTI Inputs)