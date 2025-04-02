Breaking News
IPL 2025: Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer help PBKS cruise to victory against LSG

Updated on: 02 April,2025 08:01 AM IST  |  Lucknow
Santosh Suri |

Opener Singh (69 off 34 balls) and skipper Shreyas (52 not out) guide Punjab Kings to eight-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants after PBKS pacer Arshdeep (3-43) restricts hosts to 171-7

Punjab Kings’ Prabhsimran Singh (left) and skipper Shreyas Iyer during their match-winning partnership of 84 in the Indian Premier League match against Lucknow Super Giants at Lucknow yesterday. Pic/PTI

Lucknow Super Giants, led by a beleaguered Rishabh Pant, were seeking home comfort in their first game at the Ekana stadium on Tuesday night. But it was not to be as their batting faltered after being asked to bat first by Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer. A total of 171/7 was never going to be enough and the visitors romped home comfortably with  eight wickets and 22 balls to spare to record their second win in as many matches.


While Pant flopped with the bat and ended up on the losing side, his counterpart Iyer not only handled his resources well but also collected his second successive unbeaten half-century (52 not out) to take the team to victory.


Flying start for PBKS

Chasing the not-so-formidable target, Punjab were off to a flying start with Prabhsimaran Singh playing a blinder. His 33-ball 69 with nine fours and three sixes virtually sealed the fate of the match. After his departure, the in-form Iyer and Nihal Wadhera (43 not out) ensured the momentum was not lost and took the team across in style.The winning six off Abdul Samad also brought up Iyer’s half-century off 30 balls with four fours and three sixes, following his 97 in the opening game against SRH.

First-ball duck for Marsh

LSG’s problems began in the first over itself when in-form opener Mitch Marsh was caught off a leading edge for a first-ball duck to Arshdeep Singh. Aiden Markaram and skipper Rishabh Pant followed in quick succession. Only Nicholas Pooran (44 off 30 balls) and Ayush Badoni (41 off 33 balls) played decent knocks for LSG.

Brief scores
LSG 171-7 in 20 overs (N Pooran 44, A Badoni 41; A Singh 3-43) lost to PBKS 177-2 in 16.2 overs (P Singh 69, S Iyer 52*, N Wadhera 43*) by eight wickets

