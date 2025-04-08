With PBKS reeling at 83/5 inside eight overs, Arya engineered a remarkable turnaround, scoring 103 off just 42 balls, peppered with seven boundaries and nine sixes

Photo: Screengrab/X/iplt20/BCCI

Rookie opener Priyansh Arya lived up to the hype with a breathtaking maiden IPL century, lifting Punjab Kings to a commanding 219/6 against Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday. The 24-year-old left-hander from Delhi, who first grabbed headlines after smashing six sixes in an over in a local league, announced himself on the big stage with a stunning display of power-hitting.

With PBKS reeling at 83/5 inside eight overs, Arya engineered a remarkable turnaround, scoring 103 off just 42 balls, peppered with seven boundaries and nine sixes. His innings marked not only a personal milestone but also the highest team total ever recorded at the venue. Team co-owner Preity Zinta couldn’t hold back her excitement as Arya reached his century, and her reaction has since gone viral across social media platforms.

The fightback was bolstered by Shashank Singh, who remained unbeaten on 52 off 36 balls, and Marco Jansen, who chipped in with a valuable 34 off 19* down the order, ensuring Punjab ended on a high.

Coming into the game under pressure after two failures, Arya set the tone early, dispatching Khaleel Ahmed over point for six in style. A known lover of straight sixes, Arya seems to have expanded his range under the mentorship of head coach Ricky Ponting, who had spoken highly of him before the season. Arya’s shot selection square of the wicket, particularly against Matheesha Pathirana, off whom he smashed three consecutive sixes, was a standout.

His century came in the 13th over, off a mishit that went for four toward third man, but the buildup was filled with authority and flair. He also took veteran Ravichandran Ashwin to task, hitting three sixes off him, one of which narrowly escaped a fielder at the boundary.

Shashank carried the momentum forward, greeting Noor Ahmed with a towering six, while CSK’s bowlers struggled throughout. Ashwin conceded 48 runs in four overs, while Pathirana leaked 52, summing up an off day for CSK’s bowling unit.

