Having needed to chase a low target of 117 runs, Ryan Rickelton played an unbeaten knock of 62 runs off 41 deliveries, which was laced with 4 fours and 5 sixes. He arrived for his maiden stint in the IPL and laboured to adjust to the demanding conditions of India

MI batter Ryan Rickelton plays a shot during the IPL 2025 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Mumbai. Pic/PTI

While smashing all over the ground during the IPL 2025 match against Kolkata Knight Riders, Ryan Rickelton was stunned witnessing premier batsman Suryakumar Yadav's strokes.

In the IPL 2025 match against KKR, MI emerged victorious by eight wickets at Wankhede. With this, the Paltan registered their first-ever win in the ongoing league.

Suryakumar, too, played a cameo of 27 runs, which came in nine balls, including 3 fours and 2 sixes.

"I just said to Quinny that SKY is a joke, stuff that I can't do, stuff that I can't dream of. He has played that shot many a time, I'm not going to try it but I'm glad that he is in our team," Rickelton said after the match.

Rickelton arrived for his maiden stint in the IPL and laboured to adjust to the demanding conditions of India. He was a no-show for MI in their first two games of the season, registering scores of 13(7) and 6(9).

"I took my time. I just had to lay bat on it. To be honest, the ball was moving around, lucky to have got some runs. Chatting to the guys back in South Africa about the Wankhede, does a bit, it's challenging, but looking forward to getting out again and trying to maximise the pace on offer. It's unbelievable. I have never been to the Wankhede before. The crowd turned the stadium blue, definitely going to enjoy my time here," he said.

Before MI's batting show, debutant Ashwani Kumar impressed everyone with the ball. Having bowled three overs, Kumar claimed four wickets by conceding 24 runs.

The 23-year-old made his IPL debut a day to remember and returned with figures of 4/24. His wicket pool included established stars featuring skipper Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Manish Pandey and hard-hitting Andre Russell.

While Ashwani played a starring role, the rest of the bowlers chipped in with valuable contributions to restrict the Knights to 116.

"I think they executed really well, but the conditions allowed certain tactics to adjust and the spinners tried to bowl in lengths. I think we bowled phenomenally well to restrict such a team to a low score," he added.

Mumbai Indians will now lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants in their next IPL 2025 fixture at the Ekana Cricket Stadium B Ground on April 4.

(With ANI Inputs)