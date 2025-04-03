Yadav recently etched his name in the record books by becoming only the fifth Indian player to surpass 8,000 runs in T20 cricket

Photo: Suryakumar Yadav Instagram

Listen to this article Suryakumar Yadav pays reverence at Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir with wife; See photo x 00:00

India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav on Thursday made a sacred visit to the revered Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, accompanied by his wife, Devisha Shetty.

ADVERTISEMENT

The India T20I captain offered prayers at the temple and later took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the spiritual experience. Posting a picture from the temple premises, he captioned it: 'Jai Shri Ram'.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surya Kumar Yadav (SKY) (@surya_14kumar)

Surpassing 8000 T20 runs

On the professional front, Yadav recently etched his name in the record books by becoming only the fifth Indian player to surpass 8,000 runs in T20 cricket. He accomplished this feat during Mumbai Indians' commanding eight-wicket victory over defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing 18th edition of the IPL.

The match at Wankhede Stadium saw Yadav at his flamboyant best, delivering a breathtaking cameo that left the crowd in awe. Displaying his signature unorthodox strokeplay, he smashed an unbeaten 27 off just nine balls, striking at an astonishing 300.00, which included three fours and two towering sixes. Appropriately, the winning shot came off his bat as he guided MI to their first win of the season.

MI’s dominance over KKR

The emphatic triumph further cemented Mumbai Indians' dominance over Kolkata Knight Riders, marking their 24th victory over KKR, the most by any team against a single opponent in IPL history.

Additionally, MI recorded its 10th win over KKR at Wankhede Stadium, setting a new benchmark for the most victories by a team against an opponent at a single venue in the tournament’s history.