Breaking News
Mumbai: How trafficking gang beat security system
Can Mumbai have Japan-style tanks to tackle flooding under rail tracks?
Maharashtra transport department to mandate Marathi public service messages on commercial vehicles
Mumbai weather updates: City to squirm in warm, humid conditions over next 2 days, meteorologists warn
Mumbai: BMC to predict AQI 72 hrs in advance
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Suryakumar Yadav pays reverence at Ayodhyas Ram Mandir with wife See photo

Suryakumar Yadav pays reverence at Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir with wife; See photo

Updated on: 03 April,2025 10:37 PM IST  |  Ayodhya
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Yadav recently etched his name in the record books by becoming only the fifth Indian player to surpass 8,000 runs in T20 cricket

Suryakumar Yadav pays reverence at Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir with wife; See photo

Photo: Suryakumar Yadav Instagram

Listen to this article
Suryakumar Yadav pays reverence at Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir with wife; See photo
x
00:00

India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav on Thursday made a sacred visit to the revered Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, accompanied by his wife, Devisha Shetty.


The India T20I captain offered prayers at the temple and later took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the spiritual experience. Posting a picture from the temple premises, he captioned it: 'Jai Shri Ram'.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surya Kumar Yadav (SKY) (@surya_14kumar)


Surpassing 8000 T20 runs

On the professional front, Yadav recently etched his name in the record books by becoming only the fifth Indian player to surpass 8,000 runs in T20 cricket. He accomplished this feat during Mumbai Indians' commanding eight-wicket victory over defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing 18th edition of the IPL.

The match at Wankhede Stadium saw Yadav at his flamboyant best, delivering a breathtaking cameo that left the crowd in awe. Displaying his signature unorthodox strokeplay, he smashed an unbeaten 27 off just nine balls, striking at an astonishing 300.00, which included three fours and two towering sixes. Appropriately, the winning shot came off his bat as he guided MI to their first win of the season.

MI’s dominance over KKR

The emphatic triumph further cemented Mumbai Indians' dominance over Kolkata Knight Riders, marking their 24th victory over KKR, the most by any team against a single opponent in IPL history.

Additionally, MI recorded its 10th win over KKR at Wankhede Stadium, setting a new benchmark for the most victories by a team against an opponent at a single venue in the tournament’s history.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Suryakumar Yadav IPL IPL 2025 mumbai indians Lucknow Super Giants

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK