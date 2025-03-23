Breaking News
Mumbai: 17 stations to get mega decks above platforms
Mumbai: Mulund East residents lose sleep over rumble strips near MHADA signal
Mumbai: Top city stock trader under scanner after 88 kg gold haul
Explore if BMC’s road work warrants EOW probe: Maharashtra Speaker
Mumbai: Thieves extort Rs 11.5 lakh from jeweller posing as IB officers
shot-button
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IPL 2025 Viral video New footage shows fan evading security to meet Virat Kohli in season opener

IPL 2025 | Viral video: New footage shows fan evading security to meet Virat Kohli in season opener

Updated on: 23 March,2025 04:36 PM IST  |  Kolkata
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The incident took place at Eden Gardens just moments after Kohli reached his half-century

IPL 2025 | Viral video: New footage shows fan evading security to meet Virat Kohli in season opener

A fan of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli (R) touches his feet (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
IPL 2025 | Viral video: New footage shows fan evading security to meet Virat Kohli in season opener
x
00:00

A dramatic moment unfolded during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 opener between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday, as a fan breached security to meet star batter Virat Kohli.


The incident took place at Eden Gardens just moments after Kohli reached his half-century. The fan jumped over the guardrails and sprinted towards the 36-year-old, who was visibly surprised when the admirer grabbed his legs and fell to the ground.


Security personnel quickly intervened, escorting the intruder off the field. According to reports, the fan was later arrested by authorities. A newly emerged video now reveals how the fan managed to enter the ground and trick the security team. Watch below:


Following RCB’s victory, former Australia cricketer Matthew Hayden praised Kohli’s calculated approach in the chase, emphasizing that the 175-run target was ideal for him.

"This was the perfect total for Virat Kohli to chase down. If you find yourself in a par or slightly above-par scenario on such a surface, that's where he thrives. It's crucial that Phil Salt, as his partner, helps elevate the strike rate and scoring rate. Kohli has picked up exactly where he left off with Kolkata Knight Riders, but tonight and over the past two seasons, we've seen ‘Virat Kohli 2.0,’" Hayden said on JioHotstar.

He further highlighted Kohli’s aggressive approach during the middle overs, stating, "Especially in the middle overs, he was really damaging. He finds it quite easy against pace in the powerplay, but today, through the middle overs, he maintained a strike rate above 170—exactly what was needed."

India cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar also commended Rajat Patidar, who made an impact on his RCB captaincy debut with a brisk 34 off 16 deliveries.

"Rajat Patidar has played under Virat Kohli and spent a lot of time with him, so he would have gelled a lot easier. You could see that as soon as he went in to bat, Kohli was giving him the confidence to relax and play. And what an innings Virat Kohli played! What an innings Patidar played! It was a superb knock—the way he was stroking the ball and making it look easy," Gavaskar said on JioHotstar.

Gavaskar also lauded RCB’s bowling performance, crediting the team for restricting KKR to 175 after they initially appeared set for a 200-210 total.

"Recognizing that a quick victory is also important in the long run, RCB’s ability to restrict KKR from what initially looked like a 200-210 score down to 175 will give them loads of confidence. As a captain and a batter, Rajat Patidar has come good. Everything he did, including bowling changes, was outstanding," he added.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

virat kohli Royal Challengers Bengaluru kolkata knight riders IPL IPL 2025

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK