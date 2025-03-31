Despite suffering defeats in their previous two IPL 2025 outings, Wanindu Hasaranga expressed confidence in Rajasthan's bowling line-up. Rajasthan made CSK tilt at the windmills throughout their 182-run defence

Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Wanindu Hasaranga (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article IPL 2025: Wanindu Hasaranga reveals inspiration behind celebration against CSK x 00:00

In the IPL 2025 match against Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals' spinner Wanindu Hasaranga made the Pushpa-style celebrations after he scalped the wickets.

ADVERTISEMENT

He returned with the figures of four wickets for 35 runs, following which the Rajasthan Royals scripted their first victory in the IPL 2025.

Adding spice to his celebration, Wanindu Hasaranga said that he got the celebration from Allu Arjun's famous movie, Pushpa.

In his four-wicket haul, Wanindu Hasaranga claimed the wickets of Shivam Dube, Rahul Tripathi, CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and Vijay Shankar. Among all these, Gaikwad's wicket was a priced one as the right-hander played a knock of 63 runs with an aim of taking his team home.

Also Read: IPL 2025, RR vs CSK: Wanindu Hasaranga enters the elite list

"I love to watch Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil films, and I got that from the Pushpa film," Hasaranga said after the match.

Despite suffering defeats in their previous two IPL 2025 outings, Wanindu Hasaranga expressed confidence in Rajasthan's bowling line-up.

"We have a really good bowling attack, especially in the middle, myself and Maheesh (Theekshana), and we have different roles to play. The fast bowlers as well. Myself and Maheesh (Theekshana) have to play different roles, sometimes with the old ball and sometimes in the middle," he said.

"I tried to do my basic things, tried to bowl stumps, and at the end, I tried to bowl wide. Our batters batted really well in the first innings, and we saw how the wicket behaved," he added.

"(On the wicket he enjoyed the most) Ruturaj Gaikwad because he's a really good player, he batted really well, end of the innings I got him out. Riyan Parag took a brilliant catch, and Hetmyer was also gun in the field," he said.

Rajasthan made CSK tilt at the windmills throughout their 182-run defence. CSK's top stars came in and played a couple of shots but eventually perished and surrendered to a six-run defeat.

Rajasthan Royals will now take on Punjab Kings in their next IPL 2025 fixture on April 5 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Punjab.

(With ANI Inputs)