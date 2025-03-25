IPL 2025: Watch Delhi Capitals' sweet tribute to KL Rahul’s newborn daughter

Rahul and Shetty, who tied the knot on January 23 two years ago in an intimate ceremony at Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala, had announced their pregnancy in November 2024

Photo: KL Rahul/Instagram/Screengrab/Delhi Capitals/X

The joyous news of star middle-order batter KL Rahul and Bollywood actress wife Athiya Shetty embracing parenthood was met with a warm response from his Delhi Capitals teammates, who shared a heartfelt tribute celebrating the newest addition to the DC family.

Taking to social media, Delhi Capitals’ official X handle shared a touching video featuring head coach Hemang Badani, skipper Axar Patel, mentor Kevin Pietersen, and players Tristan Stubbs and Jake Fraser-McGurk. The players were seen making the cradling gesture to symbolise their excitement and best wishes for the couple.

Adding to the emotional appeal, the tribute was set to the song ‘Meri Duniya Tu Hi Re’ from the 2007 Bollywood film Heyy Babyy, sung by Sonu Nigam, Shaan, and Shankar Mahadevan. Watch the video below:

Our family extends, our family celebrates 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/lqX9g2x2wU — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 25, 2025

On Monday evening, Shetty took to Instagram to announce the arrival of their baby girl in the most adorable way, sharing an artistic painting of two swans alongside a heartfelt message that read, 'Blessed with a baby girl'.

Rahul and Shetty, who tied the knot on January 23 two years ago in an intimate ceremony at Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala, had announced their pregnancy in November 2024. Their social media post, featuring baby feet emojis, read: Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025'.

Rahul, meanwhile, also heads into IPL 2025 on a high, having played a pivotal role in India’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025 win.

During the Champions Trophy, Rahul was assigned the No. 6 batting position, as the Indian team opted to push Axar Patel to No. 5 to enhance batting depth. Despite the adjustment, Rahul adapted seamlessly, proving instrumental in India’s triumph.

In the final against New Zealand, he played a match-winning knock of 34 off 33 balls*, anchoring the innings in a tense chase. Across five matches and four innings, he accumulated 140 runs at an astonishing average of 140.00, with a strike rate of 97.90, and a highest score of 42 (unbeaten) in the tournament.

Now gearing up for IPL 2025, Rahul will represent Delhi Capitals, bringing not only his experience but also the confidence of a successful international campaign.