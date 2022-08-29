IPL got my career back on track says West Indies pacer Obed McCoy

With 16 wickets in his last 10 T20Is since making headlines by playing a crucial role for IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals in runners-up finish at IPL 2022, left-arm pacer Obed McCoy is raring to go ahead of the 10th season of the Caribbean Premier League

Obed McCoy celebrates taking 6 wickets for 17 runs during the second T20I match between West Indies and India. Pic/ AFP

With 16 wickets in his last 10 T20Is since making headlines by playing a crucial role for IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals in runners-up finish at IPL 2022, left-arm pacer Obed McCoy is raring to go ahead of the 10th season of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

The 25-year-old has switched sides this season, having previously represented St Lucia Kings and will be featuring for the Barbados Royals, a team he also represented in the inaugural season of THE 6IXTY, which wrapped up on Sunday.

"It's obviously a new franchise for me but I've settled well into the team because there are a lot of familiar faces in our camp. It's like a continuation from the IPL itself, and I am glad that the franchise has again put their faith in me. I feel at home here and that helps me in approaching games with confidence," said McCoy in an official release by the franchise.

Having missed out on the IPL trophy earlier this year, McCoy has already set his eyes on the CPL title. "We're here to win the CPL and my plan will be to keep going out there and take wickets to get the team over the rope."

"With wickets in the Caribbean, you know that the majority will be spin tracks, so I think that will play a role. I think for batters it will be about getting in and making the most of it, while for the bowling team, the middle overs will be crucial. Having said that, we need to tick all the boxes and adjust to the conditions each time we go out there."

The Royals will also have new captain David Miller joining the squad later in the tournament, with Kyle Mayers serving as his deputy, and McCoy has shared his thoughts on what the fans can expect from the South African great.

Also Read: On This Day: Cricket's greatest Test rivalry, The Ashes, was born

"It is something that is relatively new to him, but seeing him, I think it's a job that fits him. He's a really experienced player and I'm sure he's always learning, which applies to captaincy as well. He's been in exceptional form of late and we are hoping he can lead us from the front with passion and help the team in doing the best."

It was Miller's Gujarat Titans who defeated McCoy's Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2022 Final, and McCoy says he 'will definitely have a chat about it, but he (Miller) was in great form and credit to him.'

An impressive IPL season, followed by decisive performances for the West Indies, including taking six wickets against India in the second T20I, has elevated McCoy's stature as an international bowler. But the wily left-armer does not want to change anything.

"Well, I don't put pressure on myself. At the end of the day, it's about trusting my abilities and executing. When I'm on a cricket field, I don't think about the outside noise. I just let my skills do the talking. I don't try to think too much about taking wickets, and my aim is to just contain and put pressure, it's inevitable for the wickets to come after that."

With new goals in his sights, McCoy will be one of the key bowlers in the Barbados Royals' line-up alongside Jason Holder and Oshane Thomas. He is already relishing the opportunity to be a vital cog in the wheel.

"I'm really excited for this season. I think those couple of months (IPL) really got my career back on track, and I just want to continue evolving as a player, understand the game better and just work my way up to the top as much as I can starting with helping my team win the CPL trophy."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal

Midday Syndication NEW CUSTOMER EXISTING CUSTOMER New Customer Info Name Mr. Mrs. Miss Ms. Dr. Contact Number +213 +376 +244 +1264 +1268 +54 +374 +297 +61 +43 +994 +1242 +973 +880 +1246 +375 +32 +501 +229 +1441 +975 +591 +387 +267 +55 +673 +359 +226 +257 +855 +237 +1 +238 +1345 +236 +56 +86 +57 +269 +242 +682 +506 +385 +53 +90392 +357 +42 +45 +253 +1809 +1809 +593 +20 +503 +240 +291 +372 +251 +500 +298 +679 +358 +33 +594 +689 +241 +220 +7880 +49 +233 +350 +30 +299 +1473 +590 +671 +502 +224 +245 +592 +509 +504 +852 +36 +354 +91 +62 +98 +964 +353 +972 +39 +1876 +81 +962 +7 +254 +686 +850 +82 +965 +996 +856 +371 +961 +266 +231 +218 +417 +370 +352 +853 +389 +261 +265 +60 +960 +223 +356 +692 +596 +222 +269 +52 +691 +373 +377 +976 +1664 +212 +258 +95 +264 +674 +977 +31 +687 +64 +505 +227 +234 +683 +672 +670 +47 +968 +680 +507 ew+675 +595 +51 +63 +48 +351 +1787 +974 +262 +40 +7 +250 +378 +239 +966 +221 +381 +248 +232 +65 +421 +386 +677 +252 +27 +34 +94 +290 +1869 +1758 +249 +597 +268 +46 +41 +963 +886 +7 +66 +228 +676 +1868 +216 +90 +7 +993 +1649 +688 +256 +380 rab+971 +598 +7 +678 +379 +58 +84 +1284 +1340 +681 +969 +967 +260 +263 Email Address line 1 Address line 2 Address line 3 City Postal Code Country Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D'ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Existing Customer Info Contact Email Address Nature of the client Book publisher Documentary / Filmmaker Television showmaker Category Quantity Cost For Book Publishers Single 6,500 Pack of 5 22,000 Pack of 10 35,000 Pack of 20 55,000 Category Quantity Cost For Documentary / Filmmaker Single 20,000 Pack of 5 50,000 Pack of 10 80,000 Pack of 20 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality SD HD 4K Duration 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s Cost 20,000 30,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality Cost Duration SD 30s 20,000 30-90s 30,000 HD 30s 40,000 30-90s 60,000 4K 30s 80,000 30-90s 1,20,000 When you need it by Captcha Answer * Captcha Code 5 + 1 Submit Request