Ireland women secure historic series win

Updated on: 17 November,2022 08:16 AM IST  |  Lahore
Ireland women’s team on Wednesday clinched a historic first T20I series victory 2-1 over Pakistan, as a brilliant half-century from Gaby Lewis set up their seven-wicket triumph in the final match of the series at Gaddafi Stadium.


While Gaby top-scored with a 46-ball 71, laced with 11 fours and a six at a strike-rate of 154.34, her opening partner Amy Hunter contributed 40 in a 110-run stand, falling just three runs short of an Ireland record for the highest T20I partnership.



After making 167/4 in 20 overs, Ireland bowled out Pakistan for just 133 in 18.5 overs. With the ball, Arlene Kelly and Laura Delany picked three wickets each while Jane Maguire had two scalps.

