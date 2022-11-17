Ireland women secure historic series win

While Gaby top-scored with a 46-ball 71, laced with 11 fours and a six at a strike-rate of 154.34, her opening partner Amy Hunter contributed 40 in a 110-run stand, falling just three runs short of an Ireland record for the highest T20I partnership

Representation pic

Ireland women’s team on Wednesday clinched a historic first T20I series victory 2-1 over Pakistan, as a brilliant half-century from Gaby Lewis set up their seven-wicket triumph in the final match of the series at Gaddafi Stadium.

While Gaby top-scored with a 46-ball 71, laced with 11 fours and a six at a strike-rate of 154.34, her opening partner Amy Hunter contributed 40 in a 110-run stand, falling just three runs short of an Ireland record for the highest T20I partnership.

Also read: Sachin, Rohit, Malinga, other MI stars post heartfelt messages on Pollard's IPL retirement

After making 167/4 in 20 overs, Ireland bowled out Pakistan for just 133 in 18.5 overs. With the ball, Arlene Kelly and Laura Delany picked three wickets each while Jane Maguire had two scalps.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever