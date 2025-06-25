ISPL continues to provide aspiring street cricketers across the country with a stage to showcase their potential and pursue professional opportunities

Salman Khan (Pic: File Pic)

The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) has taken a major step forward with the addition of a new franchise based in New Delhi.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been unveiled as the owner of the team, further elevating the profile of the T10 cricket league. This development reflects the swift rise of the T10 cricket format, with ISPL gaining momentum as a platform for emerging talent.

The league enjoys backing from cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Asian Cricket Council member Ashish Shelar, Minal Amol Kale, and Suraj Samat.

Focused on nurturing talent at the grassroots level, ISPL continues to provide aspiring street cricketers across the country with a stage to showcase their potential and pursue professional opportunities.

Speaking on the inclusion of the new team, Tendulkar expressed confidence that it would boost the league’s fan base and open new doors for young players looking to build a future in cricket.

"The last two seasons of the ISPL received great support and love from fans and well-wishers from across the country. This definitely boosts the morale of the players who come from such diverse backgrounds, toiling hard to make the final cut. Going into a new season with the addition of a new team will bring in many new fans and supporters to enthuse the players even more," said the 52-year-old.

On acquiring the services of a new franchise, Salman Khan said that he has always been passionate about cricket and is excited to be a part of ISPL.

"Cricket is a heartbeat that echoes through every street in India, and when that energy reaches the stadium, leagues like ISPL are born. I have always been passionate about the game, and I'm thrilled to join ISPL as this unique league not only promotes grassroots cricket in India but also empowers talented players by providing them with a valuable platform. This is just the beginning, as Season 3 unfolds, fans will get to know more about the team and build a deeper connection," said the Bollywood star.

Additionally, Salman is not the only Bollywood actor to own a franchise in the tennis league, but also greats such as Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Hritik Roshan and Ram Charan have their own teams.