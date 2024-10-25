Breaking News
'Feels like bit of a panic decision': Gavaskar on India’s three changes for second Test

Updated on: 25 October,2024 06:22 AM IST  |  Pune
PTI



“It feels like a bit of a panic decision taken by Team India. You do not make three changes to the squad often,” Gavaskar said on broadcast after the toss on Thursday.

Sunil Gavaskar

Legendary Sunil Gavaskar reckons India may have panicked by including Washington Sundar in the playing XI for the second Test against New Zealand ahead of Kuldeep Yadav.


Hosts India made three changes to their playing eleven for the second Test. They replaced Mohammed Siraj and KL Rahul with Akash Deep and Shubhman Gill respectively while wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav made way for Washington. “It feels like a bit of a panic decision taken by Team India. You do not make three changes to the squad often,” Gavaskar said on broadcast after the toss on Thursday.


India trail the three-match series 0-1 after losing the first Test by eight wickets last week. “I don’t see a lot of teams making three changes unless there are injury concerns. Including Washington Sundar tells you they are worried about their batting. More than his bowling, they need his batting down the order as the cushion,” Gavaskar said.


Also Read: Shreyas granted leave

“Yes, there is a lot of talk about the left-handers in the New Zealand batting unit, but I would have picked Kuldeep Yadav, who can also turn it away from a left-hander,” Gavaskar added. However, former India batter Sanjay Manjerakar lauded captain Rohit Sharma for his decision to bring in the inform Akash Deep and Washington. “Common sense selection. In-form seamer in. When pitch is offering a lot, you don’t need an artist like Kuldeep, a tall, quick, finger spinner will do,” Manjerakar tweeted.

