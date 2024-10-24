Mumbai’s Test batsman Iyer not to figure in next Ranji Trophy tie against Tripura on Oct 26; Suryakumar Yadav unavailable too due to personal reasons

Mumbai’s Shreyas Iyer en route his 142 during their win over Maharashtra at MCA’s BKC ground last week. Pic/Atul Kamble

Defending champions Mumbai will miss Test batsman Shreyas Iyer in their third round Ranji Trophy league game against Tripura starting October 26 at Agartala.

According to Mumbai Cricket Association secretary Abhay Hadap, Iyer has requested chief selector Sanjay Patil to give him a break due to a family function.

“Shreyas sent an email [on Tuesday night] to the selection committee chairman [saying] that he wants a break for this match [versus Tripura] to attend a family function,” Hadap told mid-day on Wednesday.

When Iyer overcame a three-year first-class century drought with a 142 against Maharashtra at MCA’s Bandra-Kurla Complex ground last Saturday, he said he was very keen on making a comeback to the Test team.

Iyer, who played his last Test against England at Visakhapatnam last February, had said: “I am absolutely keen for a comeback but yeah, as we say, control the controllables. My job is to keep performing and participating as much as possible and also see that my body is in the best shape.”

Earlier, Iyer, 29, featured in Mumbai’s Irani Cup win over Rest of India at Lucknow in which he scored 57 and eight. In the Ranji season opener versus Baroda the right-hander had zero and 30 to his name.

Iyer was not included in the BCCI’s central contract list for the 2023–24 season.

The Ajinkya Rahane-led Mumbai will also miss India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav against Baroda due to personal reasons. The attacking batsman will later lead India’s challenge in the four-match T20I series against South Africa starting in Durban on November 8. “I don’t think their absence will affect [us], because our team’s morale is very high with the way we beat Maharashtra a few days ago. I will not underestimate Tripura, but we have good bench strength and it [Iyer and Surya not playing] is a blessing in disguise. Youngsters will get a chance to prove themselves,” Patil remarked.

Iyer will be available for Mumbai’s November 6 game against Odisha in Mumbai.