Breaking News
Borivli: Every road, lane in Chikuwadi is dug up, trapping a hospital and a school in between
Dharavi redevelopment: Environmentalists worried about urban assault on salt pans
Distracting digital hoardings: Motorists complain about bling billboards on Western and Eastern Express Highways
Babbar Khalsa arrest: Firm owner says he had checked all details before hiring the suspect, nothing came up
Khar: Police arrest two Bol Bachchan gang targeting senior citizens, robbing them of gold
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Its the teams requirement Nayar defends axing Shubman Gill at Boxing Day Test

'It's the team's requirement': Nayar defends axing Shubman Gill at Boxing Day Test

Updated on: 26 December,2024 03:37 PM IST  |  Melbourne
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Gill, who missed the first Test due to a finger injury, scored 31 and 28 in the Pink Ball Test and looked the most assured among Indian batters

'It's the team's requirement': Nayar defends axing Shubman Gill at Boxing Day Test

Rohit Sharma (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
'It's the team's requirement': Nayar defends axing Shubman Gill at Boxing Day Test
x
00:00

India's assistant coach Abhishek Nayar on Thursday defended axing Shubman Gill from the Boxing Day Test, saying it was in the team's best interest to not only have Rohit Sharma back to his usual opening slot but also add some sting to the attack by drafting in spin all-rounder Washington Sundar.


Gill, who missed the first Test due to a finger injury, scored 31 and 28 in the Pink Ball Test and looked the most assured among Indian batters. He, however, got out for a duck in Brisbane.


With Rohit Sharma opening the innings and KL Rahul coming at No. 3, Gill had to make way for a third specialist all-rounder in Washington.


"Yes, Rohit will come up in the order, and more likely than not, he will open the innings. That was the thought process. Unfortunately for Gill, just how things spanned out, he had to miss out," Nayar said at the end of the day's play.

"I just feel for a young player in a position like that, a big day, he wants to make his mark. He understands it's the team's requirement and it's unfortunate, but I wouldn't say that he's been dropped per se. It's just unfortunate that he couldn't find his place in this game," the former Mumbai stalwart said but the explanation lacked conviction.

He elaborately explained why playing Washington at the MCG made sense ahead of Gill.

"A lot of the decisions when they are made, and the process of it being made, the communication is always there and transparency is there. It's pretty obvious that we felt in these conditions, looking at the pitch, having Washy in the bowling attack will give us that variation, especially towards the end once the ball gets old," he said.

"Post the 50 overs, we felt that was an area that we wanted to get better at. We felt Washy could give us that solidarity with Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja), especially the way Travis Head and Alex Carey were getting runs lower down. So we felt having an offie in the ranks will provide us with that."

(With agency inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

rohit sharma Shubman Gill India vs Australia border-gavaskar trophy Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK