"It was an unbelievable spell from him": Asalanka on Jeffrey Vandersay

Charith Asalanka (Pic: AFP)

Sri Lanka's Jeffrey Vandersay gained the limelight during the second ODI against India. Captain Charith Asalanka hailed the spinner for his six-wicket haul against the "Men in Blue."

On a spin-friendly pitch, Jeffrey Vandersay took advantage to derail India's start to reach 241 runs. Vandersay was named as the replacement for Wanindu Hasaranga and he made the most out of the opportunity.

The hosts managed to post 240 runs for the loss of nine wickets with Dunith Wellalage scoring 39 and Kamindu Mendis' 40 runs.

During the run chase, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma showcased his prowess with the willow. He took the mantle of scoring runs, but Vandersay single-handedly brought Sri Lanka back into the game.

Rohit was dismissed by Vandersay in an attempt to play a reverse sweep. Later, the spinner registered the wickets of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and more two batsmen.

"I was pretty happy with the score we got on this track. I thought 240 was good enough. [On Vandersay causing selection headaches] Definitely, as a captain, this kind of problem I need to have. It was an unbelievable spell from him. When he came to bowl, they were scoring over nine," Asalanka said in the post-match presentation.

Jeffrey Vandersay inflicted enough damage that India could never recover from. Captain Charith Asalanka too claimed three wickets as the pitch favoured the spin.

"I am still mainly a batsman, and after that, I bowl a few overs," Asalanka said while talking about his role.

Jeffrey Vandersay was named the "Player of the Match: as he finished with the figures of six wickets for 33 runs in 10 overs.

While reflecting on his magical spell, Vandersay reflected on his outing and the approach that he adopted to cause plenty of trouble to the Indian batters.

"There was a lot of pressure coming into the side. I am coming out of a layoff. I had to do something, and it is easier to take credit. I want to give credit to the batters as well. They put on 240 runs, and that helped me to bowl in good areas. Hasaranga is our No. 1 spinner," he said.

"I got to understand the atmosphere of the team and team balance. I have to keep pushing myself. There was assistance in the wicket. I was trying to hit the good areas. Once I got my first wicket, that built up my confidence. Fortunately, I was able to take six wickets," Vandersay concluded.

After getting a lead in the ODI series, the Lankans will look to end it on a positive note.

(With ANI Inputs)