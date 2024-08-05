Dunith Wellalage was again the star with a sparkling cameo, but there was support too from Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis and Kamindu Mendis

SL’s Jeffrey Vandersay after dismissing India’s Virat Kohli in Colombo yesterday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article IND vs SL 2nd ODI: Leggie Jeffrey Vandersay claims six as India slump to 32-run loss v SL x 00:00

Jeffrey Vandersay produced a spell of leg-spin for the ages, sending India plumetting to an embarrassing defeat at the R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday. The 34-year-old leg-spinner, a late induction into the Sri Lankan squad after a hamstring injury sustained by Wanindu Hasaranga in Friday’s first One-Day International, ran through a crease-tied India, taking six for 26 in his first spell to turn the match on its head, bowl Sri Lanka to a 32-run win and open up a 1-0 lead with one to play.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a repeat of game one, Sri Lanka rallied from a deep hole, 136 for six on batting first, to post 240 for nine on a surface slightly less demanding for batting than two nights previously. Dunith Wellalage was again the star with a sparkling cameo, but there was support too from Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis and Kamindu Mendis.

Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav had kept a tight lid on the proceedings, the former finishing with a career-best three for 30, but Arshdeep Singh went for plenty while Mohammed Siraj failed to build on getting Pathum Nissanka out off the first ball of the match with Sri Lanka amassing 79 in the last 10 overs.

Also Read: Shooters miss finals in skeet, 25m rapid fire

For nearly an hour, that seemed grossly inadequate with Rohit Sharma again showing fabulous touch. India’s captain took on the bowling and raced to his half-century off 29 deliveries, but just when he looked set to kick on, a hamstring injury threw a spanner in the works.

After receiving treatment, he didn’t look the part and was the first man dismissed after dominating a stand of 97 with Shubman Gill. Looking to reverse Vandersay, he managed a top edge that was brilliantly held by Nissanka running to his right from short third-man.

That set off an astonishing collapse, reminiscent of the hosts in the Twenty20 series. India’s celebrated middle-order caved in meekly with Vandersay scarcely able to believe his eyes. Charith Asalanka chipped in with a few late wickets of his own to help his side register their first ODI win over India in more than three years.

Brief scores

Sri Lanka 240-9 in 50 overs (A Fernando 40, K Mendis 40, D Wellalage 39; W Sundar 3-30, K Yadav 2-33) beat India 208 all out in 42.2 overs (R Sharma 64, A Patel 44, S Gill 35; J Vandersay 6-33, C Asalanka 3-20) by 32 runs