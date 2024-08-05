Breaking News
Shooters miss finals in skeet, 25m rapid fire

Updated on: 05 August,2024 07:41 AM IST  |  France
PTI

Top

In the women’s skeet competition, Maheshwari Chauhan and Raiza Dhillon ended in 14th and 23rd place respectively in the qualification.

Vijayveer Sidhu

Indian shooters Vijayveer Sidhu and Anish Bhanwala gave a good account of themselves in the qualifications, but could not enter the final of the 25m rapid fire men’s pistol event at the Olympic Games here on Sunday.


Vijayveer and Anish shot brilliantly over two stages of qualification, staying in contention till the final 10 shots of the second rapid-fire stage, only to shoot scores of 92 and 93, finishing ninth and 13th respectively. Only the top six shooters make the final cut.



Also Read: Paris Olympics 2024 | "I won’t quit until I win an Olympic medal": Deepika Kumari


In the women’s skeet competition, Maheshwari Chauhan and Raiza Dhillon ended in 14th and 23rd place respectively in the qualification. Maheshwari aggregated 118 across five series with the first three series taking place on Saturday. She recorded scores of 23, 24, 24, 25, 22.

Raiza aggregated 113 after a sequence that read 21, 22, 23, 23, 24. Here too, only the top six in the qualifications make it to the final. India still has one more start in the shotgun competitions as Maheshwari comes back with Anant Jeet Singh Naruka for the mixed team skeet, an event which will be making an Olympic debut.

