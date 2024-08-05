Breaking News
Paris Olympics 2024 | "I won’t quit until I win an Olympic medal": Deepika Kumari

Updated on: 05 August,2024 07:37 AM IST  |  Paris
For Deepika, it has always been a case of not being able to display enough temperament in pressure situation at the grandest stage

Paris Olympics 2024 |

Deepika Kumari

She has flattered to deceive for four straight Olympics but multiple World Cup medal winning archer Deepika Kumari has vowed not to quit unless she ends up on podium which she feels could be Los Angeles in four years’ time. For Deepika, it has always been a case of not being able to display enough temperament in pressure situation at the grandest stage.


“Obviously, I want to play more in the future and will continue my game. I really want to win an Olympic medal, and I won’t quit until I achieve that. I’ll train harder and come back strongly. What I learned from the Olympics is that late shooting doesn’t work; you have no room to make big mistakes,” Deepika told PTI in an exclusive interaction at the India House here.


