IND vs SL 2nd ODI: Jeffrey Vandersay's six-wicket haul helps Lanka take a lead in the series

Sri Lanka's Jeffrey Vandersay claimed six wickets by conceding just 33 runs in his spell of 10 overs. The side managed to win the IND vs SL 2nd ODI by 32 runs. Opening the innings, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma showcased his prowess by smashing 64 runs off just 44 deliveries which was laced with 5 fours and 4 sixes

Sri Lanka takes a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against India. Jeffrey Vandersay was the standout performer for the hosts. The side managed to win the IND vs SL 2nd ODI by 32 runs.

Having needed to chase a target of 241 runs in the IND vs SL 2nd ODI, Team India was folded for 208 runs. Opening the innings, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma showcased his prowess by smashing 64 runs off just 44 deliveries which was laced with 5 fours and 4 sixes. Sensational opening batsman Shubman Gill took the responsibility from the other end. He scored 35 runs in 44 balls including 3 fours before returning to the pavilion. Facing 19 balls, stalwart Virat Kohli was able to score just 14 runs including 2 fours. All-rounder Shivam Dube departed on a duck after playing four balls. Axar Patel accumulated 44 runs in 44 balls. During his knock, he smashed 4 fours and 2 sixes. Shreyas Iyer faced nine deliveries in which he scored just seven runs including 1 four. Wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul played just two balls and was unable to score any runs. Coming down to bat, Washington Sundar registered 15 runs after playing 40 deliveries. Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh were dismissed for four and three runs, respectively. Kuldeep Yadav stayed unbeaten on seven runs.

Sri Lanka's Jeffrey Vandersay claimed six wickets by conceding just 33 runs in his spell of 10 overs. Captain Charith Asalanka bagged three wickets for 20 runs in 6.2 overs. Asitha Fernando, Dunit Wellalage, Akila Dananjaya and Kamindu Mendis went wicketless in the IND vs SL 2nd ODI. Fernando and Wellalage leaked 31 and 41 runs, respectively, Completing his quota of 10 overs, Dananjaya was smashed for 54 runs. Kamindu bowled just three overs in which he conceded 19 runs.