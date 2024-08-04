Paris Olympics 2024: Novak Djokovic wins his first Olympic gold by beating Carlos Alcaraz

Djokovic's impressive career already featured a men's-record 24 Grand Slam titles and the most weeks spent at No. 1 in the rankings by any man or woman. It also already contained a Summer Olympics medal, from 2008, but it was a bronze and he has made clear that simply was not sufficient

Novak Djokovic (Pic: AFP)

In the Paris Olympics 2024, Serbian tennis great Novak Djokovic clinched his first Olympic medal. In the finals, he defeated Spain's Carlos Alcaraz.

Novak Djokovic dominated the game against Carlos Alcaraz by 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2) in the finals of the men's tennis singles at the Paris Olympics 2024.

This victory helped Djokovic add a remarkable achievement to his glittering resume. His tennis career so far holds the men's record for 24 Grand Slam titles and the most number of weeks spent as number one in the rankings by any man or woman.

Earlier, he won a bronze medal at the Summer Olympics in 2008, but he made it very clear that it wasn't sufficient.

In the Paris Olympics 2024, until Djokovic got past bronze medalist Italy's Lorenzo Musetti, Novak was 0-3 in that round.

He lost to the eventual gold winner each time: Rafael Nadal in Beijing in 2008, Andy Murray in London in 2012, and Alexander Zverev in Tokyo three years ago.

In the Paris Olympics 2024, Novak Djokovic wore a grey sleeve on his right knee that required a surgery for a torn meniscus two months ago. The Serbian defeated his long-time rival Rafael Nadal in the second round of elimination in straight sets.

With this victory, Novak Djokovic is now the oldest man to win the singles gold in his sport since 1908. Spain's Carlos Alcaraz missed out on his opportunity of becoming the youngest to win a gold in tennis.

The blockbuster gold medal clash had its fair share of highlights, with Alcaraz flaunting off his ace and Djokovic shinning with his precision.

Djokovic raced to a 2-0 lead but Alcaraz fought back to level the scoreline. Djokovic relied on his strong forehand play to turn his dream into reality and win his first Olympic gold medal.

The heartbreak that Djokovic suffered in the Wimbledon final last month at the hands of Alcaraz became a distant memory.

(With Agencies Inputs)