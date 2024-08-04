Paris Olympics 2024 | "Bharat semi-final jaa raha hai": Sunil Taneja expresses emotions on India's victory vs Great Britain

The "Men in Blue" will now likely face Argentina or Germany in the semi-final clash of the Paris Olympics 2024. Indian goalkeeper, PR Sreejesh who is making his last tournament showcased a rock-solid defence by making saves after saves

Sunil Taneja, Indian hockey men's team (Pic: X/File Pic)

The Indian men's hockey team defeated Great Britain by a 4-2 penalty shoot-out in the quarter-final of the Paris Olympics 2024. With this victory, Team India sealed the semi-final berth of the Paris Olympics 2024.

During the match, Star Soprts commentator Sunil Taneja was seen expressing his emotions as the Indian side advanced to the semi-finals of the Paris Olympics 2024 in hockey event. As soon as India won the match, Taneja was seen in tears, holding a microphone in his hand. "Bharat semi-final jaa raha hai...Bharat semi-final jaa raha hai", said the commentator. These words will go down as one of the most iconic voices in the history of the Indian sports. Taking to X:

best commentator ever love you Sunil taneja paaji.🔥#Hockey pic.twitter.com/OjgsGjVewI — Dhruv Tripathi (@Dhruv_tr108) August 4, 2024

The "Men in Blue" will now likely face Argentina or Germany in the semi-final clash of the Paris Olympics 2024.

During the match, India's player Amit Rohidas was shown a red card following his incident of raising his stick against a Great Britain player. The Indian side was reduced to 10 men and played for more than 40 minutes.

With this win against Great Britain, Team India made their second consecutive semi-final appearance at the Olympic Games.

Indian goalkeeper, PR Sreejesh who is making his last tournament showcased a rock-solid defence by making saves after saves.

Down by a man, it was India who took the lead through Harmanpreet Singh in the 22nd minute from a penalty corner before Great Britain drew level through Lee Morton from a field effort in the 27th minute.

Earlier, the side registered a historic win against Australia after losing the match to Belgium. The win against Australia came for the first time in 52 years, since the 1972 Olympics in Munich.