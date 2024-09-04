Breaking News
'A bad sign': Pakistan legends slam team over 0-2 defeat to Bangladesh

Updated on: 04 September,2024 08:26 AM IST  |  Rawalpindi
PTI |

Top

It was Pakistan’s sixth defeat in their last 10 Tests at home and this was also the first time Bangladesh have beaten their neighbours in a Test and series

Javed Miandad. Pic/AFP

Pakistan reached its lowest ebb on Tuesday while nosediving to a six-wicket defeat to Bangladesh in the second Test here, and stalwarts termed the 0-2 series loss as “hurting.”


It was Pakistan’s sixth defeat in their last 10 Tests at home and this was also the first time Bangladesh have beaten their neighbours in a Test and series.



“It is hurting that our cricket has come to this stage. Bangladesh deserve credit for their disciplined performances. But the way our batting has collapsed in this series is a bad sign,” former Test captain Javed Miandad said.


“I wouldn’t just blame the players because whatever has happened in the board (PCB) in the last one and half years and the captaincy and management changes have affected the team,” he added.

Former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said losing three series and going without a win at home in nine Tests is a worrying record. “Home series were always considered our best chance of beating the best sides in the past. But for this to happen the batsmen need to get runs,” he said.

